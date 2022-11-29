Julia Roberts Shares Rare Photo of Her Twins in Honor of Their 18th Birthday

America’s sweetheart is now the mother two kids who can legally register to vote. Julia Roberts posted a rare photo of her twins, Phinnaeus (aka Finn) and Hazel, in honor of their 18th birthday on Monday. The actress shared her love for her kids with a shot which looks to be from an old photoshoot. In the picture, Roberts is seen in a kitchen, wearing a sleeveless dress with one of the straps hanging off her shoulder. She’s holding one of her babies—who’s wearing a cute pair of shorts with a ruffled butt—while the other one is seated in the foreground of the image.

Roberts welcomed Finn and Hazel with her husband, cinematographer Danny Moder, in 2004. They also share 15-year-old Henry as well. For the most part, Roberts is very private when it comes to her children and hardly ever shares photos of them on social media. The last time she posted about them, in fact, was exactly one year ago when she shared another baby photo of the twins in honor of their 17th birthday. Last year, though, Hazel entered the public eye when she made her red carpet debut at the premiere of her dad’s film, Flag Day, at the Cannes Film Festival.

Hazel and her father, Danny Moder, at the Cannes Film Festival in 2021. P. Lehman/Future Publishing via Getty Images

Recently, Roberts spoke about her love for her family, and her choice to prioritize her kids and husband over her career as an actor. “The life that I have built with my husband, [and] the life that we’ve built with our children, that’s the best stuff. To come home at the end of the day, triumphantly, to them,” she told CBS This Morning last month. “When I’m not working, [being a homemaker] is my full-time job. It isn’t rainbows and kittens every day, but it does bring me a lot of joy.”