Hazel Moder, the 16-year-old daughter of Julia Roberts, quietly made her red carpet debut this week at the Cannes Film Festival—but she was there supporting her other parent. Moder appeared alongside her father Daniel Moder, who served as the cinematographer for the festival film Flag Day. The younger Moder kept it chic and simple in a butterscotch yellow button-up lace dress. Dad, of course, wore a tux.

Roberts gave birth to Hazel and her twin brother Phinnaeus in 2004, and quite famously moved to New Mexico to raise her family away from the Hollywood limelight (Roberts also has a younger son, Henry). But the wider Roberts family is Hollywood royalty. Julia’s brother Eric Roberts and her niece Emma Roberts are also actors. It was only a matter of time until Hazel stepped (a quiet) foot into the limelight. She also previously had a small part in her mother’s 2016 film Mother’s Day.

The film Flag Day is, appropriately, something of a Hollywood family affair. Sean Penn directed the film and stars in it alongside his two children, daughter Dylan Penn and son Hopper Penn. Josh Brolin, son of James Brolin (and stepson of Barbra Streisand, lest we forget), is also among the cast. Additionally, Regina King appears in the film.

While the elder Moder met his wife Julia as an assistant cameraman on set of the 2001 film The Mexican, he’s long since graduated to cinematographer. He had previously been Emmy nominated for his work on Ryan Murphy’s 2014 TV movie The Normal Heart.

Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage

hoto by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

Related: Iris Law, Jude's Daughter, Debuted a Blonde Buzzcut at Cannes