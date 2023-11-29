Julia Roberts is fairly low key when it comes to her private life, but on Tuesday, the actress shared an adorable throwback photo to celebrate the 19th birthday of her twins, Hazel Patricia and Phinnaeus Walter. “19,” the actress began the Instagram post, adding “There are no words for the joy, the fun, the wild rumpus of life together.”

In the black and white snap, Roberts is seen smiling while sitting on the floor and cradling her two toddlers. The Pretty Woman star shares Hazel and Phinneaus, and 16-year-old son Henry, with her cinematographer husband Danny Moder. The couple, who have also kept their relationship fairly private, celebrated 21 years of marriage earlier this summer.

“21 #truelove #heckyeah #hereonout,” Roberts captioned a zoomed-in Instagram photo of the couple sharing a kiss. The actress shared a similar snap for their anniversary the year prior and seems to reserve showing off her family on social media for special milestones. For Hazel and Phinneaus’ 18th birthday, Roberts treated her Instagram followers to another vintage moment where she sported a chic updo and matching set.

@juliaroberts

Like mom and dad, the Moder twins have kept their public appearances to next to zero—Hazel did attend the Cannes Film Festival in 2021 with Danny and the pair are occasionally seen in rare family photos that their parents share here and there. In spite of their ways, Roberts has offered her insights into parenting in the past.

Future Publishing/Future Publishing/Getty Images

"I think it's our personal responsibility to advocate for ourselves, and I think that my husband and I both are people of strong convictions and opinions and compassions and I think that we try to instill that in our kids as much by example as by preaching," Roberts explained during an interview with E!, adding “They bear a huge responsibility—more than I think I did at their age—to speak their minds and speak up for themselves and advocate for the things that they believe in."

In a conversation with her Ticket to Paradise co-star George Clooney on the Today Show, Roberts explained she sometimes grapples with “fear,” going on to say “Sometimes I've just said to my kids, 'So today, me as a mom? Can we just take that off the board because I blew it.’ No matter how old we are, [our children] have chosen us in this moment to be their stewards and their shepherds in this life experience.”