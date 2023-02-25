On Friday night, W celebrated its Best Performances 2023 issue with the annual star-studded party that brought together actors and directors behind the best films of the year. After decamping to Gigi’s in Los Angeles last year, the evening of drinks and dancing once again returned to the Chateau Marmont. Taylor Russell, in Schiaparelli couture arrived with her friend Alexa Demie (who opted for vintage Dior). The cast of Glass Onion reunited, and guests saw double as Ana de Armas posed in front of her Jamie Hawkesworth-shot portrait. While stars from TV and film mingled in the green carpeted penthouse, Austin Butler and his girlfriend Kaia Gerber–who made an unofficial debut a as couple at W’s Best Performances party last year—stuck mostly by each other’s sides.

The occasion marked the second time this year that Butler and Gerber turned a W party into a date night. A very glamorous, high fashion, star-studded date night. With Gerber in a completely see-through knit dress from the Celine fall/winter 2023 show, and Butler in an all-black Saint Laurent suit, the pair looked every bit the It couple as they posed together, arm-in-arm.

The two separated at one point to do some mingling, with Butler taking the opportunity to share a moment with W’s editor-in-chief Sara Moonves before reuniting with his Actors on Actors partner, Janelle Monáe. Gerber, meanwhile, chatted and posed for a photo with her friend, Kaitlyn Dever, who wore Michael Kors Collection in the form of a satin black button down and gold sequined-covered belted wrap skirt.

Gerber has been quite supportive of Butler throughout awards season as the Elvis actor and first-time nominee navigates the circuit for the first time. Maybe, just maybe, fans will see her at the big ceremony on March 12. With the odds in Butler’s favor for Best Actor, it would surely be a red carpet couple debut to remember.