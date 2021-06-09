Kanye West and Irina Shayk Might Be 2021's Next Random Power Couple

Kanye West and Irina Shayk have kept a low dating profile since their respective splits (West reportedly split from wife Kim Kardashian earlier this year, while Shayk and Bradley Cooper reportedly ended their relationship in 2019), but if these rumors are true, West and Shayk may be the newest ultra-stylish celebrity power couples bout to take over the timeline.

According to Page Six, West and Shayk were spotted vacationing together this week in France. They were seen “walking the grounds of a luxury boutique hotel” as the musician celebrated his 44th birthday and the first release from his Yeezy X Gap collaboration. The possible lovebirds were surrounded by a “group of friends,” reported TMZ, who also insists that West and Shayk are “100% romantically together.”

Obviously, barring official confirmation of their entanglement from their camps, this is all speculation. But a nugget in the Page Six story bolsters the veracity of rumors: a source told the magazine that Kardashian is “happy” for her ex-husband. She even posted a kind tribute to him on his birthday, writing “Happy Birthday Love U for Life!” on a photo she shared of happier days with three of their four children. Regardless of how their marital drama plays out on this week’s final episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, it’s clear that she supports him and his new relationship.

Meanwhile, Shayk spent the winter running errands in gorgeous coats and showing solidarity with the #FreeBritney movement. Best of luck to West and Shayk as they navigate the perils of dating in this increasingly hopeless simulation.