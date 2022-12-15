Kate Middleton and Charlotte Match at Christmas Event Amid Royal Family Drama

The entire royal family might be on edge at the moment thanks to the release of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix series, but you wouldn’t be able to tell by looking at the Princess of Wales. On Thursday night, Kate Middleton stepped out looking as happy as ever with her family for her second annual Royal Carols: Together At Christmas event at Westminster Abbey.

The event, which is meant to “celebrate the joy that human connection can bring,” was attended by the Prince and Princess of Wales along with two of their three children, George and Charlotte. The King and Queen were also in attendance, as was Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice, their two husbands, and a handful of other members of the royal family.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

The Waleses dressed up for the event, a contrast to their recently-released, much more casual holiday card. William and George wore suits with long jackets, while Kate and Charlotte matched in burgundy-hued dress coats. Kate wore a double-breasted, mid-length custom piece from Eponine London while Charlotte wore a jacket from Trotters. The seven-year-old paired her look with black tights and ballet flats, while Kate wore matching burgundy pumps. Kate has been on a monochrome kick lately, and the Eponine London dress is reminiscent of an Emilia Wickstead number she wore back in November.

The event comes as the public waits to see whether or not the royals are going to respond to Harry and Meghan’s Netflix series and some of the accusations thrown at William, Kate, and Charles. In the first installment, Meghan claimed she went to hug Kate the first time they met and it made for an awkward interaction. “I was a hugger, always been a hugger,” Meghan said. “I didn't realize that is really jarring for a lot of Brits.” One of Kate’s friends told People, though, that “Kate's a big hugger. She is warm and friendly and greets everyone with a big hug and kiss. It comes naturally to her to be like that.” As of now, that is the only response to the series we’ve gotten from the royal camp, but it’s possible a more official statement could be coming soon.