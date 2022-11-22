Lately, the newly-crowned Princess of Wales, has been in a one-color state of mind, opting for monochrome and tonal ensembles during her various events and visits over the past few weeks. It began with a camel-hued look at the beginning of November, which she followed up with an all-green outfit for her trip to the Maternal Mental Health Alliance in Hillingdon, U.K. just a week later, and she hasn’t let up since.

On Tuesday, Middleton joined Prince Harry as well and the King and Queen to greet South African President Cyril Ramaphosa for the first state visit of Charles’ reign. The Princess joined South Africa's Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor for a carriage procession, which included 1,000 British Army soldiers and 230 horses. For the occasion, Middleton opted for a berry-colored look, complete with a pleated coat dress in the purply-pink hue from Emilia Wickstead and a Sean Barrett pill box hat to match. Gianvito Rossi suede pumps in a slightly darker shade, matching leather gloves, and a Mulberry clutch finished off the monochrome ensemble.

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Then came the jewelry, which, per usual honored late members of the royal family. Middleton’s diamond and pearl drop earrings once belonged to Princess Diana, as did the brooch pinned onto her lapel. Made up of 18 round-cut diamonds with small emeralds surrounding the Prince of Wales feather badge, the piece was a gift to Diana from Queen Elizabeth II upon her engagement to Charles in 1981. Diana mostly wore the pendant as a necklace, but Middleton opted to style it as a brooch.

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Jayne Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images

The berry and green looks were preempted by a completely tan ensemble Middleton wore earlier this month during a visit to Scarborough with the Prince. For that outing, she wore a Max&Co wool coat layered on top of a turtleneck dress in the same camel color, which hit the Princess right below the knee. A brown woven belt from Boden, some light brown Ralph Lauren heels, and a mini top-handle DeMellier purse finished off the ensemble and kept everything within the same color scheme. A poppy pin placed on her lapel added a bit of color to the look, but more importantly commemorated the military troops who lost their lives in combat, a tradition in the UK around the country’s Remembrance Day on November 11th.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

While one could assume Middleton would take her promotion to Princess of Wales as an opportunity to change up her wardrobe, in reality, there was not much to improve on. The Princess mastered traditional, well thought out royal style long ago, and these past few looks just solidifies that she’s always been dressing like the Princess of Wales, now she just has the title to match.