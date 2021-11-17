There’s been a quietly developing trend among celebrities when it comes to subtly confirming their relationships: doing it via other celebrities' Instagram accounts. Look at Phoebe Bridgers and Paul Mescal, after all. Before making it red carpet official, the pair showed up together in photo dumps posted to the ‘Gram by Ziwe and Jeremy O. Harris.

Now, it appears Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have decided to take a similar approach. Yet nothing will fully prepare you for the celebrity Instagram on which they’re making their semi-public debut: Flavor Flav.

Which, we guess, is fitting. The man is one of the noted forefathers of the “Celebreality” television genre which the Kardashians, in their own way, came to perfect. Would there even be a Keeping Up With the Kardashians without Flavor of Love? Did Flavor’s own dalliance with Brigitte Nielsen not pave the way for the Kravises of the world?

In the photo, Pete and Kim appear side-by-side with Flav and Kris Jenner.

“Celebrating my adopted son Pete Davidson’s birthday wit the legendz @kimkardashian and @krisjenner,” wrote Flav.

Indeed, yesterday was Davidson’s 28th birthday. Spending it with Kardashian (despite Davidson’s job being, notably, in New York) is pretty much all the confirmation we need that their pairing seems to be real.

Lest you think Flav might have gone rogue and posted something without the Kardashian-Jenner Industrial Complex’s permission, there is one detail that would lead us to suggest this was all OK’d beforehand. Kardashian, Davidson, and Jenner are all wearing pajamas from Kardashian’s Skims line that she teased on her Instagram earlier this week. A little side of brand promotion to go along with personal news: a classic Kardashian move.