Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8, and the former Prince of Wales instantly became King Charles III. Though, obviously, there’s a few more steps to go before there’s officially a crown on his head. With the official mourning period over, the Royal Family is now gearing up for King Charles’ big day — he’ll finally be receiving his crown. Here’s what you need to know about the new King’s official coronation ceremony.

When is King Charles coronation?

The event, which Buckingham Palace has given the code name “Operation Golden Orb,” is set for Saturday, May 6, 2023. That may seem far off, but Queen Elizabeth’s coronation ceremony took place in June 1953 though she ascended to the throne in February of 1952.

The palace said in a statement that the event is scheduled to coincide with the end of a “period of national and royal mourning.” There’s also a lot of ceremony involved: King Charles III has to sign a proclamation later this year during a Privy Council meeting that officially announces the date.

What will happen at the coronation ceremony?

The U.K. will declare it a bank holiday, meaning everyone has off work, just like on the day of the Queen’s state funeral. Fortune reports that this coronation will be “slimmed down” from Elizabeth’s days to reflect the financial issues the U.K. has been facing as well as a more modern attitude towards the monarchy. For example, instead of 8,000 guests as Elizabeth hosted, Charles’ guest list is only 2,000 names long.

The ceremony is conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, and both King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla will be crowned together in Westminster Abbey in London, where coronations have been traditionally held for 900 years. This will happen during “a solemn religious” ceremony which will be “an occasion for celebration and pageantry.”

The King and Queen Consort will be “anointed, blessed and consecrated.”

“The Coronation will reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry,” the palace’s statement read. That means women are not going to be encouraged to wear tiaras, making the dress code more accessible. There will also reportedly be “standard seating” rather than velvet chairs.

However, Charles will still arrive at the Abbey in a gold stagecoach which was built in 1762.

How can you watch King Charles’ coronation?

The coronation will be televised. So was Queen Elizabeth’s in 1953, the first coronation to ever be aired on TV. Specific details of when and where will be available closer to the big day.

Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Be in Attendance?

Though they’ve stepped down as senior members of the Royal Family, Harry and Meghan are still both technically royal and family to King Charles. As such, the pair is definitely invited. Though, many have already noted that the day of the coronation will fall on their son Archie’s birthday. It’s also not totally clear if the rift between Harry and his father has begun to really mend. Still, there’s at least one report out there claiming that Queen Camilla specifically wants the couple to attend.