It is a big week for Kristen Stewart. Not only does her highly anticipated movie, Spencer, premiere on Friday which could very well earn her an Academy Award, but she’s also confirmed a big personal development as well. Stewart just revealed she is engaged to screenwriter Dylan Meyer.

Stewart confirmed the engagement on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show on Tuesday morning. "We're marrying, we're totally gonna do it," the actress told Howard Stern. "I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. We're marrying, it's happening."

Meyer and Stewart have kept their relationship fairly under lowkey over the past two years, though Meyer has posted on Instagram about her now-fiancée a few times, including once in April for Stewart’s 31st birthday. “Life sure is sweeter with this cute little family,” Meyer captioned a black and white photo of Stewart and their dog. “Happy birthday, kiddo. You knock my socks off.” Just last week Meyer posted another photo of the couple laying on a rug together, wearing matching white tees and black pants. “Awful proud of this hard-working princess,” she wrote as the caption.

Stewart actually previously told Stern about her desire to marry Meyer last time she was on his show in 2019. Back then, Stewart was already saying she was “absolutely” going to propose to Meyer. “I can’t fucking wait,” she said. According to Stewart, she and Meyer originally met on a movie set about 10 years ago, but they didn’t reconnect until six years later. “She rocked up at a friend's birthday and I was like, ‘Where have you been and how have I not known you?’” Stewart told Stern. The pair was first seen together publicly in August 2019, not long after her split from model Stella Maxwell.