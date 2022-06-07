Kristen Stewart is celebrating Pride Month in the spookiest way possible, by casting a queer, ghost-hunting TV show. The actress made a plea to fans on Instagram asking all “LGBTQ+ ghost hunters, paranormal specialists, mediums, psychics, investigators” to apply to take this “super gay ghost hunting adventure” with her.

Stewart will be working on the show with hairstylist, CJ Romero, as well as Scout, the producers behind Queer Eye, Legendary, and The Hye. In the video, the actress promises the “most gayest, most funnest, most titillating queer ghost-hunting show ever,” adding to a previous description of a “paranormal romp in a queer space,” which Stewart said while explaining the project during an interview with The New Yorker last year. It also seems Stewart has some high expectations when it comes to the show’s production value. “Gay people love pretty things,” she said. “So we are aiming for a richness.”

While this sudden interest in reality TV may seem surprising for the Academy Award-nominated actress, the connection to ghosts is nothing new. While filming Spencer, Stewart admitted to having some “spooky, spiritual feelings,” and times when she felt like she “kind of got the sign-off,” from the late Princess. “[Diana] felt so alive to me when I was making this movie, even if it’s all between the ears and it was just a fantasy of mine,” she said.

It’s unclear what role Stewart will have in this new show, if she will stay in the background, or act as a sort of host for the series. But if there isn’t an episode when Stewart tries to contact the ghost of Princess Di, well that would just be a missed opportunity.