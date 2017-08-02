A Photographic Guide To Everyone Kristen Stewart Has Dated

Since catapulting to A-list status with her lead role in the Twilight films, Kristen Stewart—and her love life—has been under the microscope of the public eye. So much so, in fact, that many people have speculated that Stewart’s then-relationship with fellow lead Robert Pattinson was more publicity stunt than the real deal. Now, Stewart is putting those rumors to bed. “I’ve been deeply in love with everyone I’ve dated,” she explained. “Did you think I was faking it?” Since Pattinson, Stewart has moved on by dating the likes of St. Vincent, Soko, and, now, Victoria’s Secret model Stella Maxwell in the subsequent years. Here, a look back at everyone the leading lady has dated in the public eye.

1 Michael Angarano and Stewart first started dating in 2005 after meeting on the set of the film Speak when they were 17 and 15-years-old, respectively.

2 The pair broke up in 2009 after four years of dating, shortly after Stewart filmed the first Twilight film.

3 Stewart began dating Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson in 2009, shortly after the premiere of their first film together.

4 Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart arrive at the premiere of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1 on November 14, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images Their romance became just as buzzed-about as the Twilight series.

5 Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson attend the Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 premiere at CineStar on November 16, 2012 in Berlin, Germany. Photo by Luca Teuchmann/WireImage As they continued press run after press run for the series, even more intrigue grew about the couple.

6 Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson attend The Los Angeles Premiere of Twilight Eclipse on June 24, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by BRIAN LINDENSMITH/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images To this day, Twilight and KStew/RPatz superfans still wish the two had stayed together.

7 The couple dated for nearly four years, breaking up in 2013—a full two years after the final Twilight film.

8 Stewart and Pattinson’s breakup came on the heels of paparazzi pictures that insinuated that Stewart was having an affair with her Snow White & The Huntsman director, Rupert Sanders.

9 In 2016, Stewart had a short-lived romance with the French singer and Gucci-muse Soko.

10 The pair were seen out and about together before splitting in the spring of the same year.

11 Stewart’s first public relationship with a female was in 2014 with producer Alicia Cargile.

12 The pair dated for two years before splitting in October 2016.

13 After breaking up with Cargile, Stewart stepped out with singer St. Vincent at a CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Show.

14 St. Vincent, also known as Annie Clark, had just had a major break-up of her own, splitting with longtime girlfriend Cara Delevingne.

15 In late 2016, Stewart was spotted out with Victoria’s Secret model Stella Maxwell.

16 Maxwell, who previously dated Miley Cyrus, had been spotted visiting Stewart on set—including a night out when they crashed a wedding.

17 In August 2019, rumors began flying that Stewart was dating Dylan Meyer, a screenwriter and actress, when photos of the two kissing in New York City surfaced. The couple didn’t go public until October that year, when Meyer posted this photo on Instagram confirming the new relationship.

18 In an interview with Howard Stern, Stewart said she met Meyer on a movie set six years prior. “The day that I met her, all bets were off,” Stewart added. “I was like, ‘Where have I been and how have I not known you?’ She’s been, like, living in L.A. alongside my life somehow, but not ever converging?”

19 After reconnecting at a mutual friend’s birthday party, Stewart’s romance with Meyer accelerated quickly. As she told Stern, she revealed to her girlfriend she was in love early on. “It was really late, and we were in some shitty bar, and her friends were there or whatever, and they walked out, and I was just like, ‘Oh man, I’m so f*cking in love with you. Done,’” she said. “It was so obvious. It just is.”