As close watchers of Kylie Jenner’s Instagram stories may have already surmised, she’s reportedly back together with Travis Scott, the father of her daughter Stormi. The pair, who previously cooled things off in late 2019, have been spotted together out and about across the country over the past few weeks, and have reconciled according to TMZ. Though, reportedly the new dynamics of their relationship comes with a stipulation that is sure to leave boomers clutching their pearls. TMZ says they’re “open.” Oh my.

The report came from “sources with direct knowledge and connection to both Kylie and Travis,” according to the site. “They have rekindled the old flame and are dating again, but they're also free to date other people. To be blunt ... they are in an open relationship.”

In certain contexts, this may be surprising. Especially against the backdrop of the ongoing Kardashian-Jenner industrial complex’s saga of complicated heartbreaks playing out in front of E! viewers, but it is also 2021 and Jenner is decidedly Gen Z.

Demi Lovato is non-binary. Willow Smith is polyamorous. Bella Thorne identifies as pansexual. Joshua Bassett, Disney’s new version of a heart-breaking Zac Efron type, is openly questioning his sexuality in front of an audience of millions. We’re all living according to the social blueprint suggested to us by 2011-era Tumblr, and, actually, it’s fine.

Besides, Jenner and Scott’s relationship is likely far from the first in Hollywood to be open, they’re just, well, apparently more “open” with the public about the parameters of their entanglement. Honestly, an even bigger question for this family may be whether or not the new dynamic becomes a storyline in the Kardashian’s upcoming plans for Hulu reality shows.