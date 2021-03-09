Lady Gaga has had a harrowing few weeks. While in Italy working on her newest film, House of Gucci, her longtime dog walker, Ryan Fischer, was shot in the chest and two of her dogs were stolen. Luckily, Fischer is recovering and Koji and Gustav were returned unharmed. Now, she can focus on the task at hand: wearing fetish heels on cobblestone streets and skiing with Adam Driver. Get ready to stan Gaga’s newest fictional-but-we-don’t-care love interest.

On social media, Gaga shared her first photo from the set. “Signore e Signora Gucci,” she wrote, which translates to “Mr. and Mrs. Gucci;” in the picture, she’s standing next to Driver and they are suited up for a ski day at the Italian Alps. Naturally, they are wearing full vintage Gucci looks: she’s wearing a black puff-sleeve sweater, piles of gold costume jewelry, and a fuzzy hat that looks as soft as snow. Driver is wearing a posh cream knitted sweater and ski pants, but those giant black glasses render him almost unrecognizable from his days as Kylo Ren.

The energy they are serving here! Newlyweds posing for their first holiday card. Couple at the unofficial swinger’s club who noticed you from across the bar. Flaky Midwestern aunt and uncle who can finally travel the world now that their kids have gone off to college. In the film, though, Gaga and Driver play Patrizia Reggiani and Maurizio Gucci, respectively, and we can already sense the chemistry between these two stars. Do we have another fake romance à la Bradley Cooper in A Star Is Born?

If you don’t know the true story of Reggiani and Gucci, we’re not going to spoil it for you. If you do know how it ends, well, you are likely cheering this casting decision with Oscars buzz in mind.