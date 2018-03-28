Lady Gaga’s Style Evolution, From a Meat Dress to Custom Versace

Perhaps no one person has under gone more style transformations, musical or otherwise, than the one and only Lady Gaga. The pop provocateur, actress, musician, activist, and philanthropist that is Gaga has undergone more outfit changes than one could ever hope to achieve in a lifetime. From raw meat to prosthetic mermaid tails, Lady Gaga’s wild ensembles run the gamut from ethereal to off-putting, sometimes in the course of one day. Through several reinventions, Lady Gaga has continually pushed the boundaries of art, fashion, and music throughout her career, garnering her countless record sales, multiple Grammy Awards, and worldwide recognition. Calling several designers close friends and having walked the runway for both Mugler and Marc Jacobs, as well as fronting several campaigns for Versace and Tom Ford, Lady Gaga has some serious fashion cred. Whether she’s channeling the raw, country-infused pop rock of her album “Joanne” in her baby pink cowgirl hat, to the glitter-dusted club kid appeal from The Fame, or casually donning haute couture as streetwear; Lady Gaga does it like she does everything else, with the utmost conviction and a truly killer pair of heels. To celebrate Mother Monster, here are just some of her most fantastic looks.

1 2006 A brunette Gaga performing at Lollapalooza, in a homemade disco bra.That DIY aesthetic was only a small taste of what was to come.

2 2007 One of the earliest incarnations of the Lady Gaga persona: snood, sunglasses, David Bowie makeup, and platinum blonde hair.

3 2008 Lady Gaga and her “hair bow” debut on Good Day New York in 2008. Most of her costumes at this time where largely handmade.

4 2008 Lady Gaga at a Fashion Week event in 2008, complete with towering shoulder pads and signature snood.

5 2009 Gaga at a concert event in Germany, wearing one of her crystal stalagmite encrusted dresses.

6 2009 Sporting rainbow colored locks, leopard briefs, and thigh-high boots at a Tokyo airport.

7 2009 Gaga on the VMAs red carpet, wearing the first of one of many VMA looks that will go down in fashion history.

8 2009 Meeting the Queen of England in Edwardian-themed red latex gown and crystal encrusted eye makeup.

9 2010 At the 52nd Grammy Awards wearing custom Armani Prive and a matching, hand-held sculpture.

10 2010 Leaving her concert at the O2 Arena in Germany at the height of “Bad Romance” fever.

11 2010 Wearing her infamous meat dress at the MTV Video Music Awards.

12 2010 At the VMAs in an Alexander McQueen look, wearing the infamous Armadillo platform heels.

13 2010 Leaving dinner in Paris dedecked in diamonds and blush pink silk.

14 2011 Accepting the Grammy award for best pop vocal album wearing archive Mugler at the beginning of her “Born This Way” era.

15 2011 A chic, fully monochromatic look (“teal blonde” hair included) at Narita Airport in Tokyo.

16 2011 At the CFDA awards sporting a teal bob. She won the Fashion Icon Award that evening.

17 2012 A radiant brunette Lady Gaga at Harrods for the launch of her fragrance, Fame.

18 2012 Lady Gaga wearing archive Versace with the designer in Milan.

19 2012 Fairytale princess Gaga in an Alexander McQueen gown.

20 2013 Channeling a rave-disco incarnation of Botticelli’s Venus at the VMAs.

21 2013 Lady “Godiva” Gaga arriving on the American Music Awards red carpet atop a mechanical horse and wearing Atelier Versace.

22 2013 At an event in Japan in promotion of her album Artpop.

23 2013 A street style moment in London complete with “Botticelli babe” waves and prismatic eyeglasses.

24 2014 Sporting ultra long white-blond locks and a pink fur coat leaving her apartment in New York.

25 2014 Wearing a lavender Atelier Versace gown at the 86th Annual Academy Awards.

26 2014 Wearing a star-spangled, custom white Valentino gown with diamante eyebrows to match at the Kennedy Center Honors.

27 2015 Entering the era of polished, elegant, and jazz Gaga for her collaboration album with Tony Bennett.

28 2015 Wearing a custom, glittering Azzedine Alaia gown to the 87th Annual Academy Awards.

29 2015 Lady Gaga at the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame induction, channeling John Lennon by way of Alexander Wang.

30 2016 Full Bowie-glam in a custom Marc Jacobs look for the 58th Grammy Awards, where Gaga performed a tribute to the late performer.

31 2016 A vision in an ivory Brandon Maxwell jumpsuit for the Academy Awards.

32 2016 Wearing a Versace “circuit board” body suit for the Met Gala Manus x Machina red carpet.

33 2016 In full Joanne mode for a press event in Japan, wearing her signature pale pink hat and mermaid length blonde hair.

34 2017 Gaga sported a chic athletic-inspired look from Versace for a press conference before her Superbowl Halftime show performance.

35 2017 Glam-rock metal babe on the Grammys red carpet before her performance with Metallica.

36 2018 Getty Images. Twenty-eighteen ushered in a whole new era of Gaga Hollywood romance—it was the A Star Is Born press tour, and the “Alejandro” singer went for glam the entire year.

37 2018 Getty Images Exhibit B: Lady Gaga at the Los Angeles premiere of A Star Is Born.

38 2018 Getty Images Exhibit C: the UK premiere.

39 2019 Getty Images Who could forget Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta at the 2019 Golden Globes in powder blue Valentino—with dyed hair to match?

40 2019 Getty Images. For her Oscar win, Gaga brought old Hollywood glam home with this Alexander McQueen dress—and $31 million Tiffany & Co. necklace.

41 2019 Getty Images Taking the Met Gala’s theme “Camp” to heart, Gaga stunned in a four-part Brandon Maxwell dress that was more like performance art than it was an outfit.

42 2020 Getty Images We’ve now reached Gaga’s Chromatica era, circa 2020. Half ‘90s club kid, half raver, her look was all drama at the MTV VMAs, where she performed (mask and all) with Ariana Grande.