Lindsay Lohan officially has a new role—the actress announced on her Instagram on March 14th that she’s expecting her first child. Lohan captioned the post, which is a picture of a baby onesie with the phrase “coming soon” on it, “We are blessed and excited!” accompanied by the baby bottle emoji.

Lohan, 36, also tagged her husband, Kuwaiti financier Bader Shammas, in the post. The pair seemed to have started dating in 2020, announced their engagement in November 2021, and were reportedly married as of July 2022. Lohan and Shammas met in Dubai, which Lohan has called home since 2014.

Lohan recently made a return to acting, starring in the sweet holiday rom-com Falling For Christmas opposite Chord Overstreet as part of a three-movie deal with Netflix (the next film is called Irish Wish and takes place on the Emerald Isle).

She also recently hinted in an interview with her Mean Girls co-star Amanda Seyfried that she’d love to be part of a revival of the hit 2004 film. Now that the movie’s Broadway adaptation is officially being made into its own feature film written by Tina Fey herself, there’s a high probability Lohan will make a cameo.