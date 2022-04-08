Lupita Nyong’o Proves Bridesmaids Can Actually Look Good

The relationships between stylists and celebrities can often go far beyond the red carpet. The pair can spend hours together, talking to designers, in fittings, pouring over best dressed lists the day after events, and that can really bond two people together. Lupita Nyong’o and her longtime stylist, Micaela Erlanger, are a perfect example of this. They have become so close over the years, the actress just acted as a bridesmaid at Erlanger’s glamorous Miami wedding.

Nyong’o shared photos from the festivities on Thursday, revealing Erlanger wore three custom Prada gowns for her wedding ceremony, reception, and after party (not to mention the vintage Versace dresses and custom Dolce & Gabbana look she wore throughout the weekend), a fitting choice, especially in the context of Erlanger’s relationship with Nyong’o, considering the stylist was behind Nyongo’s iconic blue Prada gown at the 2014 Academy Awards.

The bridesmaids, meanwhile, wore custom Markarian gowns, all in varying shades of mint green and alternating silhouettes. Nyong’o specifically wore a completely sequin number, with bows adorning each shoulder. Like the rest of the bridesmaids, Nyong’o also wore custom Margaux heels and a clutch from the Bella Rose Collection.

“An unforgettable, dreamy, glamorous and wonderful weekend celebrating one of my favorite humans,” the actress captioned her Instagram post from the wedding, which featured photos with the other bridesmaids, as well as Common. Erlanger revealed to Vogue that the artist, who just so happens to be her longtime friend and client, surprised guests when he performed “The Light” during the ceremony’s recessional.

A performance by a Grammy-winning artist and an Academy Award winner as a bridesmaid could overshadow the typical bride, but Erlanger clearly didn’t let that happen. Throughout the three-day affair there were enough dress changes, events, and picture perfect moments to make sure the attention stayed on the bride.