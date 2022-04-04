The Best Dressed Stars on the Grammys 2022 Red Carpet

By the time the VIPs began trickling onto the red carpet at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 3, dozens of Grammy Awards had already been given out. Although there was a full-on ceremony happening inside the venue, the red carpet was the place to be ahead of the official awards show, scheduled to begin at 8 PM EST. There, Doja Cat was seen matching her sea foam illusion Atelier Versace gown with a Coperni bag; Olivia Rodrigo’s black Vivienne Westwood dress was accented by magenta rhinestones in the shape of a woman’s body; and Billie Eilish went for Gothic deconstructionism, wearing a Rick Owens look with a black tuxedo jacket affixed to the front. St. Vincent debuted the first Gucci Love Parade gown of the evening (it would, no doubt, not be the last), and Rachel Zegler embraced the signature Maria Grazia Chiuri silhouette in a slate gray Dior Haute Couture dress. The guys did not disappoint, either—and served major looks: Lil Nas X wore ivory Balmain with pearl accents; J Balvin went for all-black (save for his bright blue hair, which was spray-painted with a red heart on the back of his head); while BTS embraced the red carpet trend of wearing standout brooches and corsages on their Louis Vuitton suits. Dua Lipa, meanwhile, turned heads in a vintage Versace look circa the Italian label’s fall 1992 runway show.

Although the Grammy Awards ceremony was delayed by two months, the excitement on the red carpet proved well worth the wait. These are our favorite looks from the night.

