After being rushed to the hospital earlier this month, Madonna is (thankfully!) back in great spirits after the frightening ordeal. On Thursday, the singer took to Instagram—for only the second time since her hospitalization—to post a video dancing in the bathroom to her song “Lucky Star.”

“To be able to move my body and dance just a little bit makes me feel like the Luckiest Star in the world!” she captioned the post. “Thank you to all of my fans and friends! You must be my lucky stars too! And Happy 40th Birthday to my very first album.”

Reportedly, Madonna was treated for a bacterial infection that left her unresponsive. She was intubated for at least a day and spent time in the ICU upon her stay. On June 29th, CNN reported that the star was “resting and feeling better” after being transported back to her New York City home. But, judging by her Instagram dance moves, she seems to have not missed a beat.

Madonna is also celebrating the 40th anniversary of her debut album, Madonna. The self titled project was released in 1983 and spawned the highly successful singles “Holiday” and “Lucky Star.” In addition to the bathroom video, Madonna posted various TikToks to her story soundtracked by the latter song—interestingly, one seemed to standout in particular.

She reposted a video of influencer Addison Rae posing for photos with the track playing in the background. Rae has been vocal about her admiration of the pop icon in the past and has long been wading into the music sphere herself.

Despite many rumors that an album is imminent (there are rumors that she had an entire project scrapped), Rae has only released one song thus far, “Obsessed” in 2021. Her Selena Gomez-adjacent breathy vocals and straightforward lyrics have become something of lore amongst Gen Z and those on the Internet. Fans joked that this was Madonna’s way of “passing the torch” to the 22-year-old. Time certainly will tell.

Madonna has been forced to postpone the North American dates of her “Celebration” tour, which was supposed to kick off Vancouver, Canada earlier this month, amidst her health struggles. It is unclear where Madonna’s health scare stemmed from, but there has been reports that she was rehearsing for 12 hours straight—so we hope all goes well when she takes the stage later this year.

“My focus now is my health and getting stronger,” she wrote in a statement. And I can you assure you I’ll be back with you as soon as I can! The current plan is to reschedule the North American leg of the tour and to begin in October in Europe.”