Sometimes, it’s not about the self-directed biopic passion projects we attempt, but the friendships we make along the way. That seems to be the case for Madonna and Julia Garner, who, despite reports that their possible joint project is on hold, were out partying together recently.

According to numerous reports (though they were never officially confirmed), Garner had survived the famed “Madonna bootcamp” and was handpicked to play the star in the career-spanning biopic Madonna was to direct herself. However, earlier this year, news came that the Material Girl and the film’s production studio, Universal, had come to odds over the film’s content. Sony wanted something a bit more crowd-pleasing in line with other blockbuster musical biopics—“light and fun,” was the reported goal. Madonna, being Madonna, wanted to push buttons and make something edgier. The project was then put on hold, with Madonna spending the latter half of 2023 on her The Celebration Tour instead.

But apparently Garner is committed to waiting. “I don’t want to tell too much,” Garner told Entertainment Tonight earlier this year. “I’m going to keep things…fingers crossed.”

Madonna’s latest Instagram exploits confirm the Inventing Anna actress has good reason to keep those fingers crossed. She uploaded a photo of the pair each tasting one single french fry on Instagram stories, writing, “Bitch we’re Madonna!”

Image via @Madonna

Garner apparently joined Madonna for a dinner celebrating the birthday of photographer Steven Klein, her longtime friend who has shot the star numerous times for this magazine and elsewhere.

“She’d rather go to another studio than change the script. She still wants to make the film, but will now look at it again after the tour,” a source told Page Six about Madonna’s future plans.

Image via @Madonna

Garner, who also attended Monday’s Met Gala in a Gucci gown, is now free from her breakout and Emmy-winning role in Ozark and, naturally, is looking to establish herself more firmly in film. While she has two buzzy female-directed horror films on the docket, the chance to play Madonna could secure her spot on the A-List, and possibly the Oscars red carpet. Actors like Rami Malek, Jamie Foxx, and Reese Witherspoon have all won for playing musical icons, while others, including Austin Butler and Joaquin Phoenix, have received nominations.