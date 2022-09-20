While these days, Margot Robbie is back to wearing designer looks while promoting her upcoming David O. Russell film, Amsterdam, it wasn’t long ago that the Internet was obsessing over pictures of the Australian actress decked out in neon digs on the set of Barbie. In the heat of the summer, the set pics from Greta Gerwig’s highly anticipated film were seemingly all anyone could talk about, but now, Robbie is revealing she wasn’t too pleased with all the attention.

“I can't tell you how mortified we were,” Robbie told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show when he brought out a picture of the actress alongside her costar, Ryan Gosling, in costume. “We look like we're laughing, having fun, but dying on the inside.” Overnight, the pics were everywhere, in memes on Twitter, in videos on TikTok, they were inescapable. It seemed like all the Internet could talk about was the movie and its plot, costuming, and cast. Robbie called the pictures going viral “the most humiliating moment” in her life, though if she was embarrassed about a few photos, it’s unclear how the actress will handle it when the full movie is released.

Robbie on set with America Ferrera. MEGA/GC Images

Robbie explained that she really didn’t expect the fanfare. “I knew that we had some exteriors to shoot in LA. Once you're doing exteriors, you're gonna get papped. There's probably going to be a little crowd of people there who are gonna take notice,” she said, adding that the fluorescent costumes also made them really stand out (the film cameras and crew probably didn’t help either, nor did her and Gosling’s highly-recognizable faces). “I knew there would be a little bit of attention and probably some photos would get out there but not like it did.” She called the situation “mad,” saying there were hundreds of people watching at all times.

Luckily, Robbie and Gosling are professionals and they seemed to be able to keep their composure and get the job done. And now that the movie has wrapped, neither actor can stop singing the other’s praises. Robbie emphasized how funny Gosling is in the film, with Fallon responding that Gosling had the same sentiments about Robbie. Seems like we are in for quite the treat when the film finally comes out next summer. Hopefully, Robbie will be able to handle all the attention she and the movie will inevitably receive once again.