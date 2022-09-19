After spending much of the summer on set of Greta Gerwig’s upcoming Barbie movie, Margot Robbie is out and about, promoting a film that will actually be released this year, Amsterdam, which means get ready to see a lot more Chanel in your future. The actress just hit the red carpet for the first time in over a year and, you guessed it, she wore the French brand like the good ambassador she is.

At the film’s world premiere on Sunday night, Robbie was joined by costars like Mike Myers, Michael Shannon, and Rami Malek to celebrate David O. Russell’s latest film. For the occasion, the actress went very bridal. Her white Chanel resort 2023 look featured a strapless ruched top paired with a lace tiered skirt. Add a veil to this look and Robbie would have made a convincing bride, but the actress smartly went very simple with the styling, wearing her hair in loose curls and adding a coral lip. Robbie ditched the pearl choker from the runway and instead wore some diamond earrings and no necklace.

Gotham/WireImage

Robbie proved the versatility of the ensemble when, following the premiere, she traded in the skirt for some jeans, pairing them with the strapless top, white pumps, and a little white Chanel chain purse for the after party. Robbie seemed very comfortable in this new ensemble as she greeted fans outside the event.

James Devaney/GC Images

Amsterdam is the first of two major films the actress will be promoting over the next few months. Russell’s film pairs Robbie with Christian Bale and John David Washington as they travel through 1930s Amsterdam looking to prove their innocence after Robert De Niro accuses them of killing his friend. Then, there’s also Babylon, Damien Chazelle’s latest project, which stars Robbie alongside Brad Pitt in an unabashedly loud story about Hollywood in the ‘20s, as the industry made the transition from silent films to the talkies. The trailer, which dropped just last week shows off the chaotic party atmosphere of Babylon, which Chazelle has called “the hardest thing” he’s ever done. Between Amsterdam’s premiere on October 7th and Babylon’s over the holidays, Robbie is in for quite a busy few months.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images