Margot Robbie’s Best Red Carpet Looks Mix Glam With Youthful Fun

Margot Robbie has her very own red carpet pose: a slight lean back and to the left, hip cocked to the right, hand at her waist. Since her big-screen breakthrough in 2013’s Wolf of Wall Street, Robbie has evolved from a newcomer to American audiences—she appeared in more than 300 episodes of the soap hit Neighbors back in her homeland of Australia—to a fixture at award shows and premieres alike, and designers have taken note. In 2016, Calvin Klein was one of the first, dressing Robbie for the Met Gala and casting her in an ad campaign. And it wasn’t long before another major brand—Chanel—followed suit, appointing Robbie to the post of fragrance ambassador. Since then, her wardrobe has featured a lot more tweed, but the 31-year-old actress is still dabbling with other designers, too. Last year saw Robbie turn to Jacquemus, Rosie Assoulin, and Dries Van Noten for theOnce Upon a Time… in Hollywood press tour, along with quite a few references to Sharon Tate. But if the looks she’s been wearing on her most recent press tour, forBirds of Prey, are any indication, this year will be Robbie’s biggest red carpet year yet. Unlike pretty much every other celebrity, Robbie hasn’t ignored Dries Van Noten and Christian Lacroix’s standout collaboration; she wore it twice.