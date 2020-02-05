Margot Robbie’s Best Red Carpet Looks Mix Glam With Youthful Fun

Margot Robbie has her very own red carpet pose: a slight lean back and to the left, hip cocked to the right, hand at her waist. Since her big-screen breakthrough in 2013’s Wolf of Wall Street, Robbie has evolved from a newcomer to American audiences—she appeared in more than 300 episodes of the soap hit Neighbors back in her homeland of Australia—to a fixture at award shows and premieres alike, and designers have taken note. In 2016, Calvin Klein was one of the first, dressing Robbie for the Met Gala and casting her in an ad campaign. And it wasn’t long before another major brand—Chanel—followed suit, appointing Robbie to the post of fragrance ambassador. Since then, her wardrobe has featured a lot more tweed, but the 31-year-old actress is still dabbling with other designers, too. Last year saw Robbie turn to Jacquemus, Rosie Assoulin, and Dries Van Noten for the Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood press tour, along with quite a few references to Sharon Tate. But if the looks she’s been wearing on her most recent press tour, for Birds of Prey, are any indication, this year will be Robbie’s biggest red carpet year yet. Unlike pretty much every other celebrity, Robbie hasn’t ignored Dries Van Noten and Christian Lacroix’s standout collaboration; she wore it twice.

1 Margot Robbie in Gucci in New York, New York, July 2016.

2 Margot Robbie in Gucci at the Golden Globes in Beverly Hills, California, January 2014.

3 Margot Robbie in a Blumarine jumpsuit and Alexander McQueen coat at a special screening of Focus in London, England, February 2015.

4 Margot Robbie in Saint Laurent at the 87th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, February 2015.

5 Margot Robbie in Christian Dior at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California, February 2015.

6 Margot Robbie front row at Givenchy in New York, New York, September 2015.

7 Margot Robbie in Tom Ford at the 88th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, February 2016.

8 Margot Robbie in Calvin Klein at the Met Gala for “Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology” in New York, May 2016.

9 Margot Robbie in Gucci at the premiere of The Legend of Tarzan in Hollywood, California, June 2016.

10 Margot Robbie in Proenza Schouler at a photocall for The Legend of Tarzan in London, England, July 2016.

11 Margot Robbie in Miu Miu at the European premiere of The Legend of Tarzan in London, England, July 2016.

12 Margot Robbie at the photo call for Peter Rabbit at The London Hotel on February 2, 2018 in West Hollywood, California.

13 Margot Robbie at the world premiere of Goodbye Christopher Robin at Odeon Leicester Square on September 20, 2017 in London, England.

14 Margot Robbie at the Chanel Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 02, 2019 in Paris, France.

15 Margot Robbie at the European Premiere of Mary Queen of Scots at Cineworld Leicester Square on December 10, 2018 in London, England.

16 Margot Robbie at the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California.

17 Margot Robbie at the EE British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) held at Royal Albert Hall on February 18, 2018 in London, England.

18

19 Margot Robbie at the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.

20 Margot Robbie at The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.

21 Margot Robbie at the Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood photo call in London at The Corinthia Hotel on July 31, 2019 in London, England.

22 Margot Robbie at the Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood UK premiere at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 30, 2019 in London, England.

23 Margot Robbie at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California.

24 Margot Robbie at the Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation Of One Harley Quinn World Premiere at the BFI IMAX on January 29, 2020 in London, England.

25 Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images Channeling a bit of gothic vamp, Robbie wore Chanel to the 2020 Academy Awards where she was nominated for Bombshell.

26 Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images For Chanel At Chanel’s Spring/Summer 2021 show back in October 2020, Robbie wore, of course, Chanel. Though, you probably could have guessed. The white jacket is classically Coco.

27