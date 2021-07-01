Maya Hawke has acted opposite her father, Ethan Hawke, on numerous occasions, but doing so alongside her mom, Uma Thurman, remains uncharted territory—for the moment, anyway. On a new episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, Quentin Tarantino shared that he’s interested in casting the 22-year-old as Thurman’s on-screen daughter in a potential Kill Bill Vol. 3. (He and Thurman have made amends since she revealed that he forced her to do a stunt that nearly killed her while filming the series in 2004.)

Here’s what Tarantino has in mind plot-wise: “I think it's just revisiting the characters twenty years later and just imagining The Bride and her daughter, Bebe, having 20 years of peace,” he told Rogan. “And then that peace is shattered, and now The Bride and Bebe are on the run.” In his opinion, the IRL mother-daughter duo couldn’t be a better fit: “Just the idea of being able to cast Uma and her daughter Maya in the thing would be so fucking exciting.”

Maya wouldn’t be the only youngster to join the cast. Tarantino is also hoping to cast someone—Zendaya, perhaps?—to portray Vernita Green as she attempts to kill The Bride in revenge for the death of her mother (Vivica A. Fox). Clearly, the director has been spending plenty of time brainstorming plot lines. “Elle Driver is still out there,” he continued. “Sophie Fatale got her arm cut off, but she’s still out there. They all got Bill’s money. Actually, Gogo had a twin sister Shiaki and so her twin sister could show up.”

If Maya and Thurman share his excitement, it’ll be a bit before we see the final product. Maya has spent much of the past year-and-a-half holed up in Atlanta, Georgia, where she’s been filming Netflix’s hit series Stranger Things. (She plays Robin, a gay teenager who works at an ice cream shop.) Once that wraps, though, it seems likely that Maya would be interested in doing another Tarantino film, having appeared in 2019’s Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood. Plus, it would add to the roster of genres (like period pieces, sci-fi, and horror) she’s experimented with since debuting as Jo March in the BBC’s 2017 adaptation of Little Women.

Whether or not Tarantino’s plans for Kill Bill Vol. 3 pan out, Maya does plan to act alongside her mom—whenever it no longer feels like betraying her “teacher,” aka dad. “Whether a friend or a parent, when you have that kind of intimacy with someone, turning to someone else feels like cheating,” she recently told W. “In the meantime, she’s enjoying a family reunion with her brother, Levon Thurman-Hawke, on the set of Stranger Things.