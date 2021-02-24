Oprah Winfrey has scored the first major interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have kept a low profile since fleeing the royal family for sunnier Los Angeles, but now they'll be dishing on a variety of topics about their former lives insides the Firm — and the pressure within it.

"The interview is going to shine a light on what they have been through," a source told E! News. "Meghan and Harry are relieved they are away from it all," which sounds like an understatement, considering the toll it took on their mental health. They'll be "very candid" about the particular challenges of living and working as royals, and in particular, they will discuss the "tension" they still feel from Harry's family.

Now that the Sussexes have been permanently relieved of their royal duties, they're under no obligation to maintain a stiff upper lip. "They are going to touch on a lot of how mental health came into play and how it affected them," said the source, adding that the couple is now free to "speak their truth."

Still, the interview will likely be edited in light of Prince Philip's hospitalization. It will also conflict with an address from the queen for Commonwealth Day. You can watch the interview on CBS at 8pm EST on Sunday, March 7. One thing is for sure — Markle is no doubt relieved that she doesn't have to wear a hat every time she leaves the house.