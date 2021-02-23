What has post-royal life been like for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry? The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (yes, they are keeping their royal titles) have been busy launching Archewell, their nonprofit foundation, and inking a major podcasting deal with Spotify. They're expecting their second child, after Markle revealed that she had a miscarriage in 2020. Like every celeb, they've also agreed to sit for a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey — but the Queen may have competing plans of her own. Shady!

The Queen will reportedly address the UK in a BBC televised event celebrating Commonwealth Day. Other members of the working royal family will also appear in the special, and it is set to air just hours before the Sussex's Winfrey interview on CBS. The Firm also made a point to confirm that the TV show air date and time has been "in the works since January," reported People, just in case anyone wanted to accuse them of trying to upstage Markle.

Winfrey interviews are always a highly-anticipated event; as one of the world's foremost interviewers, she's keenly talented at sussing out deep secrets from her subjects while showing empathy and respect. But she doesn't shy away from asking the hard questions. In a statement, CBS said that viewers can expect Markle to discuss "marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work to how she is handling life under intense public pressure," and, naturally, "[the couple's] move to the United States." It should make for juicy viewing, though don't expect any salacious gotcha moments — the Mirror reported that the interview is being edited in light of Prince Philip's hospitalization and the removal of their royal patronages.

Commonwealth Day celebrates the unity of England's colonized nations under its rule — those that haven't declared independence from the Crown, that is. An Anglican ceremony is typically held at Westminster Abbey, though it has been canceled this year due to the ongoing pandemic. In its place, the royals have decided to film the televised special.

The two competing shows will both air on Sunday, March 7. Which one will you watch?