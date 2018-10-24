When it comes to hairstyles, Meghan Markle can do it all—a classic French twist, which the Duchess of Sussex displayed during her 2018 trip to Fiji with Prince Harry; a low ponytail; a simple shoulder-length wavy look with a center part; and her favorite: a messy bun, which she has sported on more than one occasion, and which may have been part and parcel of a slight rule-breaking streak just before her royal wedding. Her hairstyles are a testament to her low-key rebellious spirit—she may be a duchess now, but she is still a woman of the people, and she knows that onlookers will analyze her style choices ad nauseam. So why not have a little fun with it—and why not bend the occasional royal tradition? Before her birthday on August 4, take a look back at Meghan Markle’s hairstyle transformations.

1 Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage Is that a Yaki ponytail we see on Mrs. Markle Mountbatten Windsor?? Rarely one to rock extensions, the Duchess of Sussex appeared to add some length while attending the Endeavour Fund Awards on March 5, 2020 in London.

2 Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images Meghan Markle in old faithful, loose waves, at Canada House on January 7, 2020 in London.

3 Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage There’s nothing more regal than a windswept moment, as another queen, Beyoncé, will tell you. Markle pictured here on September 12, 2019 in London.

4 Photo by Karwai Tang/Getty Images Isn’t it nice to see sisters in law getting along? To celebrate this momentous event, Meghan opted for a low, slicked-back ponytail—a marked departure from her usual bun/loose waves.

5 Photo by Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images Positively glowing two days postpartum, with beach waves to go along with the look. Pictured here with Prince Harry and baby Archie, in St. George’s Hall at Windsor Castle on May 8, 2019.

6 Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Hello, Jackie O. Markle gives a nod to the former first lady with a white pillbox hat during the 2019 Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey.

7 Photo by Jo Hale/Redferns Two months before giving birth to Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, Markle and Prince Harry appeared on stage at We Day UK at SSE Arena on March 6, 2019 in London.

8 Photo by Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage Meghan Markle added a teased bump to her low chignon while visiting King Mohammed VI of Morocco in Rabat on February 25, 2019.

9 Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images A rare high bun moment from The Duchess.

10 Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images At London’s National Theatre on January 30, 2019, Meghan opted for a casual take on her go-to, the French Twist.

11 Photo by Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage For her appearance at the Australian Geographic Society Awards on October 26, 2018 in Sydney, the Duchess of Sussex paired sculpted curls with her cutout illusion ballgown.

12 Meghan Markle wore flowers in her hair on October 24, 2018, in Suva, Fiji. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

13 Meghan Markle wore her hair in a low ponytail while in South Bondi Beach on October 19, 2018, in Sydney, Australia. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

14 Meghan Markle wore her hair in a low ponytail to attend the naming dedication and unveiling of a new aircraft in the Royal Flying Doctor Service (RFDS) fleet at Dubbo Airport on October 17, 2018, in Dubbo, Australia. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

15 Meghan markle wore her hair in a loose low bun on a visit to the University of Chichester’s Engineering and Technology Park on October 3, 2018, in Bognor Regis, England. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

16 It’s rare, but sometimes Markle wears her hair down, like she did at the Sydney Opera House on October 16, 2018, in Sydney, Australia. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

17 Meghan Markle wore her hair pulled back, with a few face-framing loose pieces, at the Royal Lancaster Hotel on September 4, 2018, in London, England. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

18 Markle wore her hair in loose waves at the “100 Days of Peace” concert to commemorate the centenary of the end of the First World War at Central Hall Westminster on September 6, 2018, in London, England. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

19 Markle attended the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup at the Royal County of Berkshire Polo Club on July 26, 2018, in Windsor, England, with her hair in a chic, pulled-back bun. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

20 Markle wore her hair in long, loose waves with a chic hat on June 9, 2018, in London, England. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

21 Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Meghan Markle let her hair loose at the U.K. Team Trials for the Invictus Games Sydney 2018 at the University of Bath on April 6, 2018, in Bath, England. Photo courtesy of Getty images.

22 Meghan Markle wore her hair pulled back in a messy bun at Cardiff Castle on January 18, 2018, in Cardiff, Wales. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

23 Meghan Markle wore her hair in a center-part updo at the Victoria Palace Theatre in London on August 29, 2018. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

24 Meghan Markle wore her pulled back while attending the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 13, 2018, in London, England, with Kate Middleton. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

25 Meghan Markle wore her hair down in loose waves at the Terrance Higgins Trust World AIDS Day charity fair at Nottingham Contemporary on December 1, 2017, in Nottingham, England. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

26 Meghan Markle on day three of the Invictus Games Toronto 2017 on September 25, 2017, in Toronto, Canada. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

27 Meghan Markle wore her long hair in a straight style at a Christmas Day Church service at Church of St. Mary Magdalene on December 25, 2017, in King’s Lynn, England. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

28 Meghan Markle wore her long hair in curls, with a deep side part, in an appearance on Today on March 18, 2016, in New York, New York. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

29 Meghan Markle leaves the Today taping at NBC Rockefeller Center Studios on July 14, 2016, in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

30 Meghan Markle styled her hair in a long sleek style on March 17, 2016, in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.