Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are barely halfway through their first royal tour together, but in that time, the duchess has already announced a pregnancy, and given an empowering speech. And on Wednesday, she gifted the tress-obsessed of the world with yet another stunning moment: the[first French twist she's worn since becoming a member of the royal family.
While touring the University of the South Pacific in Fiji on Wednesday, Harry and Meghan both dressed in their island best: he in a blue tropical print shirt and she in a floral wrap dress tied with a pom-pom at her waist. But for royal beauty watchers, the pièce de résistance was Meghan's hair. The duchess wore a French twist, the chic, polished cousin to her trademark messy bun. Instead of securing the gathered hair at the nape of the neck, though, the French twist tucks the hair under itself to create a sleek, smooth silhouette on the back of the head, rather than a bouncy bun.
She also honored the local style with three beautiful white flowers tucked neatly into her twist. The look is a clever combination of royal culture and island aesthetic. It's also a reminder that the duchess' take on royal style is just getting started.