Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are barely halfway through their first royal tour together, but in that time, the duchess has already announced a pregnancy , and given an empowering speech . And on Wednesday, she gifted the tress-obsessed of the world with yet another stunning moment: the[first French twist she's worn since becoming a member of the royal family.

While touring the University of the South Pacific in Fiji on Wednesday, Harry and Meghan both dressed in their island best: he in a blue tropical print shirt and she in a floral wrap dress tied with a pom-pom at her waist. But for royal beauty watchers, the pièce de résistance was Meghan's hair. The duchess wore a French twist , the chic, polished cousin to her trademark messy bun . Instead of securing the gathered hair at the nape of the neck, though, the French twist tucks the hair under itself to create a sleek, smooth silhouette on the back of the head, rather than a bouncy bun.

She also honored the local style with three beautiful white flowers tucked neatly into her twist. The look is a clever combination of royal culture and island aesthetic. It's also a reminder that the duchess' take on royal style is just getting started.

Pinterest Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Pinterest Karwai Tang/Getty Images