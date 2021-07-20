Gabriel Jagger, perhaps the most low-key of Mick Jagger’s eight children, has officially tied the knot. The 23-year-old (whose mother is the supermodel Jerry Hall) married the Swiss socialite Anouk Winzenried over the weekend at what appears to have been a quiet ceremony in London. As usual with the pair, details remain scarce; neither Gabriel nor Winzenried has Instagram, and the Jagger family has yet to publicly post about the news.

The newlyweds have, however, released an official portrait, picturing Gabriel in a dark royal blue suit and Winzenried in a trailing gown adorned with miniature sequins, accented by earrings in the shape of seahorses.

According to the Daily Mail, Gabriel met Winzenried when she was working in Mustique. They got engaged in early 2020, and shared the news in a similar fashion—via an official statement: “The engagement is announced between Gabriel, son of Jerry Murdoch of Texas, and Mick Jagger of London, and Anouk, daughter of Janine and Andrea Winzenried of Switzerland.” Unlike Winzenried, who remains something of a mystery, Gabriel did once experiment with life in the public eye. He made his foray into modeling in 2016, booking the cover of Another Man and a shoot in L’Uomo Vogue, before switching gears and launching whynow, a positivity-centered media platform, in 2019.

Photo by David Urbanke

“My sister Jade [Jagger] convinced me to do something,” he told W of modeling at the time. “Her friend [Alister Mackie] was doing something for Another Man and she convinced me.” Jade did not, apparently, convince him to open up again for his wedding day, and unless married life changes him, don’t expect to see him online much any time soon.