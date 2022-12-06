Walking into the Moët & Chandon holiday celebration at Lincoln Center’s David Geffen Hall on Monday night felt like stepping back in time to a version of the roaring ’20s—directed by Baz Luhrmann, perhaps; where Beyoncé plays on loop and partygoers act a little too modern for the setting. The fete was “roaring” nonetheless: Champagne flowed at a rapid clip, and flutes were stacked in a pyramid that reached the ceiling. It was exactly the setting Taylor Russell was hoping to see ahead of the holidays.

“I’m really into 1920s Hollywood right now—Louise Brooks is my biggest inspiration,” she told W at the party. “I’m [always] picturing women popping Champagne bottles with their cool haircuts.” Fittingly, Russell arrived to the event with her hair in the cropped bob style Brooks popularized, though her Schiaparelli couture dress was more Space Age than Jazz Age. The actress brought along her good friend and fellow actress, Alexa Demie, as a plus-one—the two remained inseparable throughout the night. “I think everyone can use a little bit of laughter, and Champagne definitely does that to you,” she added.

Courtesy of Moët & Chandon

The event on Monday was the brand’s unofficial holiday party—but it was also an opportunity to unveil a new sculpture on display in Lincoln Center’s Josie Robertson Plaza for the next few weeks. Designed by contemporary artist Es Devlin, the work, titled, “Your Voices,” is an illuminated kinetic sculpture that shined brightly while guests including Emily Ratajkowski, Trevor Noah, and Daniel Kaluuya admired it nearby. “Your Voices” will no doubt become another stop on New York City’s iconic Christmas circuit, right alongside a performance by the Rockettes at Radio City Music Hall or a picture next to the tree at Rockefeller Center.

If you find yourself hitting these spots over the next few weeks, you may just run into Jessica Chastain—who was Stateside before heading to Europe at the end of the month to spend the holiday with family.

“I love Christmastime in New York,” she said. “It’s all very traditional: walking in the park, getting a hot apple cider.” And while it may not be on everyone’s Manhattan holiday tour, Chastain and the rest of the party’s guests can now cross watching Mariah Carey sing “All I Want For Christmas Is You” off their bucket lists. The singer made a surprise appearance at the event, simultaneously serenading guests and ushering them into the holiday season. “We’re in New York. It’s Christmas. It’s December, it’s Mariah's month. She owns December,” Russell said following the performance which she enjoyed with Demie, Ratjkowski, and Micahela Coel from the mezzanine of the building’s auditorium. “I wanted a Christmas moment while I was in New York. I didn’t think I’d be able to have one, so this was the best surprise.” Although Carey was about an hour late to her set—and once there, she only performed three songs before ducking out—Sienna Miller couldn’t have been more pleased.

Courtesy of Moët & Chandon

“Personally, I love how she embraces the diva in her,” the actress said.

There was plenty to celebrate among the attendees on Monday night. There’s Russell’s breakout film, Bones & All—which has seen plenty of Oscar buzz since its release—and Chastain’s newest show with Michael Shannon, George & Tammy, which premiered on Showtime the night before the party. “I’m excited that it’s finally out there,” Chastain said of the project. “It’s been a long time in the making, so to have it there, it makes me really happy.” In the show, the actress plays country music legend Tammy Wynette, and yes, she does pick up the mic. Chastain explained singing was so out of her “element and comfort zone,” and she’d often consume an adult beverage ahead of time to loosen up. Looking around the bubbly filled room, I asked if Champagne was her elixir of choice. “No,” she replied matter-of-factly. “Bourbon.”

Miller and Chastain inside the event. Courtesy of Moët & Chandon

Emily Ratajkowski posing inside “Your Voices.” Courtesy of Moët & Chandon

Michaela Coel and Daniel Kaluuya. Courtesy of Moët & Chandon

Roger Federer. Courtesy of Moët & Chandon