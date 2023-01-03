Naomi Campbell has been very coy when it comes to revealing details about her daughter since announcing her arrival back in May 2021. We’ve gotten shots of the baby’s designer footwear, and even her bare little bum on the cover of British Vogue, but we still don’t even know her name. Campbell closed out 2022 keeping that information closely guarded, but she did provide a consolation prize in the form of some rare pics with her daughter.

On Tuesday, the 52-year-old British model shared a set of photos on Instagram from her New Years plans. The first photo in the carousel features the mother-daughter pair on a rocky beach, waving at the ocean. Later in the series, the model included shots from her NYE celebration, hosted by PrettyLittleThing founder Umar Kamani and his girlfriend, Nada Adelle. For the party, Campbell wore a white gown with cutouts on the bodice and silver embellishment details. A cape hung off her shoulders and flowed behind her in photos of the model carrying her daughter around the party. The 19-month-old matched her mom in a white outfit of her own.

This is the second time the duo matched this holiday season. Over Christmas, Campbell’s family all donned festive red tartan looks and took a photo for Instagram. The model held her daughter in the group photo, but covered her face with a red heart emoji.

Campbell has shared only a little information here and there about her daughter since her birth. She called the baby a “dream child” during an interview with the BBC saying she’s “so wonderful, already independent, very smart, alert.” Unsurprisingly, Campbell’s daughter is also a natural model and apparently was very cooperative during the Vogue cover shoot. “She’s inquisitive,” Campbell said. “She was looking at everyone—she looks at people right in the eye and for a very long time. She was taking it all in.”