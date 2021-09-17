New mum Naomi Campbell has kept mum about her baby daughter ever since announcing the surprise addition to the Campbell family in May. (“A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother,” she captioned a photo of her cradling two tiny feet. “So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel.”) And while Campbell has yet to share the baby’s name or a look at her face, the 51-year-old supermodel has at long last shared some details about her life as a mom. From the sound of it, she’s spent the past four months happier than ever.

“Really, I’m really lucky,” she said in a new interview with BBC HARDtalk. “I think I have a dream child." And from the sound of it, a precocious one too. “She’s so wonderful, already independent. Very smart, alert.” Apparently, the newborn is such a “good girl” that she sleeps 12 hours in a row. (And she certainly hasn’t intervened with Campbell’s modeling career; the super has starred in two campaigns since becoming a mom, for Kith x Calvin Klein and Burberry.)

We’ve only gotten a couple of glimpses at the quickly maturing infant since May, taking after her mother by wearing Fendi and Versace. The next time we do, she just might be in a matching mommy-and-me hazmat suit. In response to the interviewer’s question about whether Campbell plans to instill “the values she was brought up with to be a strong, independent woman,” she replied, “absolutely—right down to the hygiene part.”