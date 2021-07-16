Fendi Shot Its Fall 2021 Campaign Outside of Its Iconic Office

We may still be at the very start of the fall 2021 season, but its accompanying campaigns are already making waves. And depending on who you ask, that’s for better or for worse. Things got heated when Louis Vuitton revealed that it had sourced the house’s latest faces, Emma Chamberlain and Charli D’Amelio, from YouTube and TikTok. Fendi, on the other hand, went with runway regulars like Rianne Van Rompaey, while Donatella Versace casually revealed she convinced Dua Lipa to dye her hair red. See all those, and keep track of those to come, here.

Fendi Photo by Craig McDean via Fendi For Fendi, Kim Jones stayed local: The shoot took place just outside the house’s storied headquarters, Palazzo della Civiltà Italiana, in Rome.

Louis Vuitton Courtesy of Louis Vuitton Louis Vuitton just got a major boost on TikTok and YouTube, thanks to creative director Nicolas Ghesquière’s choice of Charli D’Amelio and Emma Chamberlain.

Louis Vuitton Photo by Tim Walker via Louis Vuitton Louis Vuitton menswear director Virgil Abloh enlisted the photographer Tim Walker to play a jumbo game of chess.