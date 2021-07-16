FALL 2021

Fendi Shot Its Fall 2021 Campaign Outside of Its Iconic Office

Fendi fall 2021 campaign
Photo by Craig McDean

We may still be at the very start of the fall 2021 season, but its accompanying campaigns are already making waves. And depending on who you ask, that’s for better or for worse. Things got heated when Louis Vuitton revealed that it had sourced the house’s latest faces, Emma Chamberlain and Charli D’Amelio, from YouTube and TikTok. Fendi, on the other hand, went with runway regulars like Rianne Van Rompaey, while Donatella Versace casually revealed she convinced Dua Lipa to dye her hair red. See all those, and keep track of those to come, here.

Fendi
Photo by Craig McDean via Fendi

For Fendi, Kim Jones stayed local: The shoot took place just outside the house’s storied headquarters, Palazzo della Civiltà Italiana, in Rome.

Louis Vuitton
Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton just got a major boost on TikTok and YouTube, thanks to creative director Nicolas Ghesquière’s choice of Charli D’Amelio and Emma Chamberlain.

Louis Vuitton
Photo by Tim Walker via Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton menswear director Virgil Abloh enlisted the photographer Tim Walker to play a jumbo game of chess.

Versace
Photo by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott via Versace

After years of dressing Dua Lipa for the red carpet, Donatella Versace finally made things official by casting the singer in her first campaign for the house (and convincing her to dye her hair red).