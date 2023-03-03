Natasha Lyonne Is Quitting Smoking And Really Going Through It on Twitter

Search for photos of Natasha Lyonne on the set of Russian Doll and chances are you’ll see her with a cigarette in hand. The actor is so synonymous with smoking there’s a whole Instagram devoted just to snaps of her taking a drag. And who can forget that time she brought a pill-shaped purse full of cigarettes to the 2019 Met Gala? But now Lyonne is working on making sure that those days are behind her. Yesterday Lyonne hopped on Twitter to let her followers know that she’s in the process of quitting smoking — although her phone is making it really hard to stay strong.

“My phone keeps making memory videos that include smoking like some dark temptress,” Lyonne tweeted, along with a screenshot of said video set to Radiohead’s “Fake Plastic Trees.” She added: “I’m day 3 no smoking don’t @ me.”

Despite that request, she turned around and asked her followers to help “keep [her] busy.” She also pondered, “Why can’t someone invent a healthy cigarette? I thought this was the future.”

And joked, “I guess I’ll just transition from smoking to eating. It’s the only way.”

Lyonne has been pretty unfiltered about her experience trying to quit smoking. At the top of the year she shared that she had been doing some reflecting and concluded, “I think my whole personality was bad.” “You know what I mean?,” she said to Jimmy Fallon, while promoting her new show Poker Face. “What am I doing with the New York and the cigarettes?”

So, she turned to surfing. “I go out there and it’s very hard,” she shared. “It’s hard to light up if you’re on the board, so it’s very helpful, just as a tip for anyone struggling to quit.” If Russian Doll gets a season 3, hopefully there won’t be any temptations when she suits back up as Nadia. We’re rooting for you, Natasha.