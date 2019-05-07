Kim Kardashian on the red carpet at the Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 6th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.
Janelle Monae on the red carpet at the Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 6th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.
Naomi Campbell on the red carpet at the Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 6th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.
Julianne Moore on the red carpet at the Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 6th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.
Gwen Stefani on the red carpet at the Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 6th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.
Bella Hadid on the red carpet at the Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 6th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.
Emma Roberts on the red carpet at the Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 6th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.
Ella Balinska on the red carpet at the Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 6th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.
on the red carpet at the Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 6th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.
on the red carpet at the Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 6th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.
Gigi Hadid on the red carpet at the Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 6th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.
Kacey Musgraves on the red carpet at the Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 6th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.
Karen Elson on the red carpet at the Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 6th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.
Katy Perry on the red carpet at the Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 6th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.
Cole Sprouse and Lilie Reinhart on the red carpet at the Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 6th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.
Elle Fanning on the red carpet at the Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 6th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.
On the red carpet at the Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 6th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.
Hailey Bieber on the red carpet at the Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 6th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.
Hari Nef on the red carpet at the Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 6th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.
Lili Reinhart on the red carpet at the Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 6th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.
Michael B. Jordan on the red carpet at the Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 6th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.
Rosie Huntington Whitley on the red carpet at the Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 6th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.
On the red carpet at the Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 6th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.
Miley Cyrus on the red carpet at the Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 6th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.
Shawn Mendes on the red carpet at the Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 6th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.
Jared Leto on the red carpet at the Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 6th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.
On the red carpet at the Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 6th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.
On the red carpet at the Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 6th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.
On the red carpet at the Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 6th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.
On the red carpet at the Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 6th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.
On the red carpet at the Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 6th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.
Emily Blunt on the red carpet at the Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 6th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.
Rami Malek on the red carpet at the Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 6th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.
Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen on the red carpet at the Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 6th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.
Janet Mock on the red carpet at the Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 6th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.
Billy Porter on the red carpet at the Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 6th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.
Benedict Cumberbatch on the red carpet at the Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 6th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.
Lady Gaga on the red carpet at the Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 6th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.
Zendaya on the red carpet at the Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 6th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.
Nicki Minaj on the red carpet at the Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 6th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.
Lupita Nyong'o on the red carpet at the Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 6th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.
Tessa Thompson on the red carpet at the Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 6th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.
Katie Holmes on the red carpet at the Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 6th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.
Emma Stone and Nicolas Ghesquiere on the red carpet at the Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 6th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.
Alicia Vikander on the red carpet at the Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 6th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.
On the red carpet at the Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 6th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.
On the red carpet at the Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 6th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.
Winnie Harlow on the red carpet at the Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 6th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.
Gwyneth Platrow on the red carpet at the Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 6th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.
Lily Rose Depp on the red carpet at the Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 6th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.
Emily Ratajkowski on the red carpet at the Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 6th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.
On the red carpet at the Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 6th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.
Ruby Aldridge on the red carpet at the Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 6th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.