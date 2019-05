Celebrities descended upon the red carpet with a mission at the 2019 Met Gala : live up to this year's "Camp" theme , perhaps the most promising of all the themes in the history of the Costume Institute. While there were some mixed results (Gwyneth Paltrow went as, well, Gwyneth), celebrities like Katy Perry, Jared Leto, Natasha Lyonne, Tracee Ellis Ross, Janelle Monáe seemed to get truly get it (see: our picks for the campiest looks of them all here ). And whether you found yourself losing it over Lady Gaga's record-breaking number of red carpet looks, Zendaya's Cinderella moment, or the lace details on Harry Styles's semi-sheer free-the-nipple Gucci ensemble, photographer Amy Lombard has captured the most extreme looks from the annual spectacle's most over-the-top theme. For more flashy fanfare from this year's Met Gala, look no further.