Camp!

Met Gala 2019: See the Outrageous Looks Up Close and Personal

Celebrities descended upon the red carpet with a mission at the 2019 Met Gala: live up to this year's "Camp" theme, perhaps the most promising of all the themes in the history of the Costume Institute. While there were some mixed results (Gwyneth Paltrow went as, well, Gwyneth), celebrities like Katy Perry, Jared Leto, Natasha Lyonne, Tracee Ellis Ross, Janelle Monáe seemed to get truly get it (see: our picks for the campiest looks of them all here). And whether you found yourself losing it over Lady Gaga's record-breaking number of red carpet looks, Zendaya's Cinderella moment, or the lace details on Harry Styles's semi-sheer free-the-nipple Gucci ensemble, photographer Amy Lombard has captured the most extreme looks from the annual spectacle's most over-the-top theme. For more flashy fanfare from this year's Met Gala, look no further.
Kim Kardashian on the red carpet at the Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 6th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.
Kim Kardashian on the red carpet at the Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 6th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.

Janelle Monae on the red carpet at the Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 6th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.

Naomi Campbell on the red carpet at the Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 6th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.

Julianne Moore on the red carpet at the Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 6th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.

Gwen Stefani on the red carpet at the Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 6th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.

Bella Hadid on the red carpet at the Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 6th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.

Emma Roberts on the red carpet at the Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 6th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.

Ella Balinska on the red carpet at the Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 6th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.

on the red carpet at the Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 6th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.

on the red carpet at the Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 6th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.

Gigi Hadid on the red carpet at the Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 6th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.

Kacey Musgraves on the red carpet at the Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 6th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.

Karen Elson on the red carpet at the Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 6th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.

Katy Perry on the red carpet at the Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 6th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.

Cole Sprouse and Lilie Reinhart on the red carpet at the Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 6th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.

Elle Fanning on the red carpet at the Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 6th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.

On the red carpet at the Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 6th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.

Hailey Bieber on the red carpet at the Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 6th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.

Hari Nef on the red carpet at the Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 6th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.

Lili Reinhart on the red carpet at the Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 6th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.

Michael B. Jordan on the red carpet at the Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 6th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.

Rosie Huntington Whitley on the red carpet at the Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 6th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.

On the red carpet at the Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 6th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.

Miley Cyrus on the red carpet at the Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 6th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.

Shawn Mendes on the red carpet at the Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 6th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.

Shawn Mendes on the red carpet at the Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 6th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.

Jared Leto on the red carpet at the Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 6th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.

On the red carpet at the Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 6th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.

On the red carpet at the Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 6th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.

On the red carpet at the Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 6th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.

On the red carpet at the Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 6th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.

On the red carpet at the Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 6th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.

Emily Blunt on the red carpet at the Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 6th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.

Rami Malek on the red carpet at the Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 6th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.

Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen on the red carpet at the Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 6th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.

Janet Mock on the red carpet at the Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 6th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.

Billy Porter on the red carpet at the Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 6th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.

Benedict Cumberbatch on the red carpet at the Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 6th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.

Amy Lombard 2019
Lady Gaga on the red carpet at the Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 6th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.

Zendaya on the red carpet at the Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 6th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.

Nicki Minaj on the red carpet at the Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 6th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.

Lady Gaga on the red carpet at the Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 6th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.

Lupita Nyong'o on the red carpet at the Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 6th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.

Tessa Thompson on the red carpet at the Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 6th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.

Katie Holmes on the red carpet at the Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 6th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.

Emma Stone and Nicolas Ghesquiere on the red carpet at the Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 6th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.

Alicia Vikander on the red carpet at the Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 6th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.

On the red carpet at the Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 6th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.

On the red carpet at the Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 6th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.

Winnie Harlow on the red carpet at the Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 6th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.

Gwyneth Platrow on the red carpet at the Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 6th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.

Lily Rose Depp on the red carpet at the Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 6th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.

Emily Ratajkowski on the red carpet at the Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 6th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.

On the red carpet at the Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 6th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.

Ruby Aldridge on the red carpet at the Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 6th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.

