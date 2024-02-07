Inside the Biggest Parties of New York Fashion Week Fall 2024
byW Staff
Courtesy of Valentino/BFA
One week before New York Fashion Week was scheduled to begin on Friday, February 9, there were already scores of parties hitting the events calendar. On Tuesday night, Valentino celebrated the opening of its brand-new SoHo boutique on 98 Prince Street with a soirée at its pop-up café located across the street beneath the Mercer Hotel (Jemima Kirke, true to form, was a fixture on the dance floor, while Emma Seligman, Louisa Jacobson, and KiKi Layne were also in attendance). Farther north in the West Village, Martha Stewart rang in Lunar New Year with chef Angie Mar, New York City club legend Dianne Brill, and the luxury flatware brand Christofle. Later in the week, H&M will host a rager for its new SoHo location, while Humberto Leon is throwing a Lunar New Year celebration of his own: a dinner curated by his L.A. restaurant Chifa in downtown Manhattan. French houses are getting in on the fun, too: Chanel will come to town to toast its new Watches and Fine Jewelry flagship, and YSL Beauté is throwing a party in honor of the viral Candy Glaze Lip Gloss Stick. Prada is also launching its beauty line with a cocktail party on the 9th. Check back often, because we’ll be updating this report from all the biggest parties of the season.