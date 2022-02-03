Move over Julia Fox, there’s a new It celebrity in town and it doesn’t need Kanye West to dress it up because this baby is already made of 24 karat solid gold. No, we’re not talking about a new influencer draping themselves exclusively in Schiaparelli jewelry, but rather the Castello Cube—a divisive icon in the making.

If you make it out into the rain today and find yourself in Central Park, you may happen upon this 410-pound, glimmering work worth a reported $11.7M. Conceived by German artist Niclas Castello, the Cube was brought to the Naumburg Bandshell in the Park at about five a.m. this morning. Throughout the day, as security looked on, appreciators of art and park-goers alike admired the piece and posed with the golden boy. Come nightfall, however, the Cube will do what It celebs do best and will head downtown for an exclusive dinner that, according to Artnet, will be attended by “numerous celebrities.” Who knows? Maybe Fox will be in attendance with her new Birkin.

The illustrious Cube was originally cast in Aarau, Switzerland in a handmade kiln that reached 1100 degrees Celsius. Castello told Artnet that the Cube is “ a conceptual work of art in all its facets...something that is beyond our world—that is intangible.” Fittingly, this “intangible” object is getting into non-fungible tokens with its Castello Cube NFT Auction, which debuts later this month. In the meantime, you can buy into some Castello Coin, which launched in conjunction with the Cube’s display and is currently trading online as $CAST for €0.39 apiece. Looks like even the Cube knows that everyone relevant is getting into the cryptosphere. Gwyneth probably gave it the hint.

As for where the Cube will go after its big soiree this evening, it’s unclear. Don’t be surprised, though, if you see the golden darling schilling its NFT on Fallon next week or, more likely, spotted by Deux Moi at Carbone in Miami with Kanye, dressed in head-to-toe Balenciaga while sucking down some spicy carbonara. Like most It celebs, the Cube’s fame will probably fade not long after its handlers roll it out of Central Park, but the photos it will likely take tonight with Lourdes Leon will live on forever.