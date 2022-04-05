Olivia Rodrigo Goes Full Paris Hilton for Her Post-Grammys Party

Olivia Rodrigo just won her first three Grammys and now, she’s partying like its 2002. The singer threw a bash to celebrate her big night, and the Y2K-loving Rodrigo recruited Paris Hilton to provide the tunes, while also seemingly taking inspiration from the heiress when it came to her look for the evening.

The now three-time Grammy winner shared photos from the event on Instagram, the first of which featured Rodrigo and Hilton at a DJ booth together. Behind them, in another photo, you can see the words “baby’s first Grammy” projected on the back wall. After mixing some tunes for the guests, Rodrigo and Hilton even took the dance floor themselves and performed a rendition Hilton’s own cult classic song, “Stars Are Blind,” which luckily, someone caught on video.

But Hilton’s DJ skills weren’t the only thing Rodrigo counted on for the event, the singer also seemingly looked to Hilton for fashion inspiration. After wearing a black corseted Vivienne Westwood for the award’s red carpet, followed by a Givenchy fall/winter 2022 white mini dress for her performance, Rodrigo decided to add a bit of color for her own party. The 19-year-old opted to wear a custom Blumarine dress by the brand’s creative director, Nicola Brognano, with a plunging neckline and high low hem. The dress’ bright blue hue and clear Y2K inspiration provided comparisons to one of the dresses Hilton herself wore during her week-long 21st birthday party back in 2002. While Hilton’s iconic silver chainmail dress has been recreated and reworn dozens of times over the past two decades, Rodrigo instead seemingly favored the dress Hilton wore to her bash at Studio 54, a blue ruffled gown, which also had a deep v-neckline and a similar asymmetric hem. While Rodrigo’s is a more streamlined version, with less sparkle and an added butterfly applique at the waist, considering Rodrigo’s clear affinity for the DJ, it seems obvious that Rodrigo’s own look was an homage to Hilton’s birthday dress.