Selena Gomez will make her big return to television after an eight-year hiatus with Only Murders in the Building, a show from Hulu’s upcoming summer slate.

The dark comedy series reveals Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short as neighbors who find themselves unwittingly involved in investigating the mysterious death of a neighbor in their New York City apartment building. While most of what could constitute a plot for the show has been kept under wraps, Hulu says the trio—Gomez, Martin, and Short—share a love of true crime media, and that’s what leads them to suddenly become embroiled in a crime situation of their own. The neighbors then begin to record their own podcast, of course, to tell the story of what they’ve uncovered.

We’ve already seen plenty of chic coats and outfits worn by Gomez in the series, thanks to some eagle-eyed paparazzi who caught the musician and actress in between takes of the crime thriller comedy, so at least we know the show should be stylish. She’s giving Harriet the Spy a run for her money.

The series should also at least tide the Selenator’s over until Gomez’s next big project—starring in a psychological thriller called Spiral, which unravels the perils of a social media star, directed by Petra Collins (and written with Melissa Broder and produced by Drake).