The 94th annual Academy Awards ceremony was just the beginning of Sunday night’s Oscars marathon. For Hollywood’s biggest names the evening began on the red carpet and ended at “The Party,” the legendary event hosted by entertainment mogul Guy Oseary. Famously, no one—and we do mean, no one—is allowed to photograph inside the night’s most exclusive after party with the exception of one man: JR. Since 2017, the French artist has been focusing his lens on the year’s winners, nominees, and A-list partygoers to capture instantly iconic snapshots.

This year “The Party,” which began in 2008 with its host Madonna, was co-sponsored by Gucci and served as a final stop after a long-haul awards season plagued by delays. The event’s strict no-social-media policy afforded celebrities like Penélope Cruz, who was nominated for Best Actress for her role in Pedro Almodóvar’s Parallel Mothers, and Finneas, who took home Best Original Song for “No Time to Die” with his sister and collaborator Billie Eilish, the opportunity to relax without the concern of prying iPhones. Meanwhile, Jessica Chastain got a chance to let loose after her first-ever win for The Eyes of Tammy Faye. Only JR’s celebratory photos were allowed. See a curated selection of them here.

Kaia Gerber photographed by JR at Guy Oseary’s 2022 Oscars after-party.

Woody Harrelson photographed by JR at Guy Oseary’s 2022 Oscars after-party.

Evan Rachel Wood photographed by JR at Guy Oseary’s 2022 Oscars after-party.

Robert DeNiro photographed by JR at Guy Oseary’s 2022 Oscars after-party.

Chris Rock photographed by JR at Guy Oseary’s 2022 Oscars after-party.

Claudia Sulewski and Finneas, wearing Gucci, photographed by JR at Guy Oseary’s 2022 Oscars after-party.

Dakota Johnson, wearing Gucci, photographed by JR at Guy Oseary’s 2022 Oscars after-party.

Jessica Chastain, wearing Gucci, photographed by JR at Guy Oseary’s 2022 Oscars after-party.