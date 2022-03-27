In what might be considered a shocking turn of events for those who haven’t being following the race up to the 2022 Academy Awards over the past few months, it seems like there are increasingly good odds that Jessica Chastain leaves tonight’s festivities with a golden statue. The actress took home the Best Actress award at both the Screen Actors Guild Awards and the Critics’ Choice Awards earlier this month thanks to her performance as Tammy Faye Bakker in The Eye of Tammy Faye. And if she does end up victorious this evening, she will be dressed for the part.

The actress showed up to the Oscars red carpet in a custom Gucci dress, a sparkling, ‘70-esque ballgown. Clearly based on Alessandro Michele’s Spring 2022 collection, inspired by Hollywood fittingly, the gown starts with a rose gold color before transitioning to a lilac at Chastain’s waist. The skirt then ends with a hem of ruffles, circling the ground as the actress posed for the camera.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

Chastain has been really embracing the shine and sparkles while promoting The Eyes of Tammy Faye, staying true to the movie’s subject. At the film’s premiere back in September, the actress opted for a disco-worthy Burbery a-line mini dress, curling her hair to really play up the theme. At the SAG awards, Chastain stuck to the ‘70s glamour with a shiny silver Dior suit. Of course, the drama was amped up to a ten for the Oscars red carpet, and something tells us Tammy Faye would be proud.