Chanel’s Pre-Oscars Dinner: Then and Now

Saturday night before the Academy Awards usually means attending the Chanel and Charles Finch Pre-Oscar Dinner in Los Angeles. Regular attendees (and friends of the brand) including Margot Robbie, Penelope Cruz, Kristen Stewart, and Sofia Coppola typically join Hollywood heavyweights like Al Pacino, Pedro Almodóvar, and even newcomers like Taylor Russell and Kaitlyn Dever can be seen at the event, which has become a highlight of Oscars weekend since its inception in 2009. Last year, Demi Moore, Margaret Qualley, and many more crowded into the Polo Lounge in Beverly Hills, giving air kisses at the cocktail party outside the dinner, where twinkling white lights were strung up around the trees and drinks were passed around on silver platters. It was February 2020, just on the cusp of the Covid-19 pandemic—and one year later, the celebrities are celebrating the dinner in new ways. On April 24, one day before the Oscars are scheduled to take place, Chanel sent boxes via white glove courier to its guests, allowing them to toast from home with martini kits and all the ingredients for build-your-own ice cream sundaes (including parfait glasses and napkins emblazoned with the Chanel “C’s”). Plus, the kits arrived with projectors and a selection of films for guests to screen at their leisure. This year, we’re taking a look back at some of the highlights from past pre-Oscars dinners—and pictures from the stars’ at-home toasts.

Naomi Watts arrives at the Chanel and Charles Finch Pre-Oscars Dinner at Madeo Restaurant in 2011. Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images For Chanel

Drew Barrymore in 2011. Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images For Chanel

Ginnifer Goodwin and Rashida Jones at the dinner in 2011. Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images For Chanel

Uma Thurman in 2011. Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images For Chanel

Emma Stone in 2011. Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images For Chanel

Freida Pinto and Dev Patel at the dinner, located at Madeo Restaurant once more, in 2012. Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Chanel

Anne Hathaway in 2014. Photo by JB Lacroix/WireImage

Emilia Clarke in 2014. Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Chanel

Greta Gerwig in 2014. Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Chanel

Michael B. Jordan in 2014. Photo by JB Lacroix/WireImage

Keira Knightley in 2015. Photo by JB Lacroix/WireImage

Zoë Kravitz in 2015. Photo by JB Lacroix/WireImage

Jessica Chastain in 2015. Photo by JB Lacroix/WireImage

Brie Larson in 2015. Photo by JB Lacroix/WireImage

Kristen Stewart in 2015. Photo by JB Lacroix/WireImage

Hannah Bagshawe and Eddie Redmayne in 2016. Photo by Jason Merritt/WireImage

Julianne Moore in 2016. Photo by Jason Merritt/WireImage

Ruth Negga in 2017. Photo by Chris Weeks/Getty Images for CHANEL

Janelle Monae in 2017. Photo by Chris Weeks/Getty Images for CHANEL

Naomi Watts in 2017. Photo by Chris Weeks/Getty Images for CHANEL

Priyanka Chopra in 2017. Photo by Chris Weeks/Getty Images for CHANEL

Pharrell Williams in 2017. Photo by Chris Weeks/Getty Images for CHANEL

Nicole Kidman in 2017. Photo by Chris Weeks/Getty Images for CHANEL

Tracee Ellis Ross at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Awards Dinner at Madeo in Beverly Hills in 2018.

Kristen Stewart at the dinner in 2018. Photo by Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Margot Robbie in 2018. Photo by Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Yara Shahidi in 2018. Photo by Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Camila Morrone, Penelope Cruz, and Demi Moore at the Polo Lounge in 2020. Courtesy of Greg Williams

Margot Robbie in 2020. Photo courtesy of Greg Williams