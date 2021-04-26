Almost one month ago to the day, we reported on rumors that Pete Davidson, 27, and Bridgerton breakout star Phoebe Dynevor, 25, might possibly be dating—the proof at the time was tenuous, being that it basically only existed on the Deux Moi Instagram account. But now, according to a report from the Daily Mail, it’s official: the two are confirmed to be an item.

Davidson and Dynevor were seen over the weekend taking a walk in Stoke-on-Trent, England (they reportedly went to a supermarket near Manchester before strolling around the countryside). In photos published Sunday, the couple engaged in some PDA, holding each other’s waists and hugging one another. In one picture, Davidson appears to be mimicking what can only be described as the act of frolicking, with one of his feet popped and his arms out. It should be noted that in almost every image, the couple are smiling and look like they’re genuinely having fun whilst hanging out with one another, so there’s that.

According to the Mail, Davidson—who is a noted serial dater of young starlets—is “serious” about Phoebe. And while we are intimately aware of Davidson’s love life history (he was famously engaged to Ariana Grande in 2018 after the two dated for a few weeks, and has since been linked to Kate Beckinsale, Kaia Gerber, and most recently, Margaret Qualley), Dynevor’s romances have been significantly less publicized. She dated Sean Teale, who was a star of British TV show Skins, back in 2017.

Buzz of a Dynevor-Davidson romance began in February, when the Bridgerton actress posted a photograph of a Brooklyn street with the caption “Grateful I got to be here for a hot sec,” with a heart emoji. New York, of course, is where Davidson films Saturday Night Live— and according to a New York Post report earlier this year, Dynevor visited New York to film Younger, in which she plays Claire, an Irish woman who marries to remain in the States.

But curiously enough, Davidson was soon after spotted in Altrincham, Greater Manchester, by an eagle-eyed fan who posted the photograph to Facebook with the caption: “Bizarre Altrincham spot of the day…he’s staying over in Altrincham with friends.” The aforementioned Deux Moi post alleged they were “spending time together” both in New York City and England, where Dynevor lives with her mother in the Manchester area.

Rumors were further stoked in April, when both Dynevor and Davidson were spotted wearing the same silver necklace with a pendant bearing the initials “PD.” Plus, Davidson appeared on a Zoom Q&A with Marquette University soon after in which he revealed “I’m with my celebrity crush.” Looks like he wasn’t lying.