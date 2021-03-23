Last month, Bridgerton’s breakout actress Phoebe Dynevor swatted away rumors that she was dating her costar Regé-Jean Page—but she’s yet to comment on the latest round of gossip, which suggests Dynevor may now be feeling things out with prolific starlet dater Pete Davidson.

Nothing has been confirmed yet by either party, and the buzz is tenuous, so bear with us. But according to reports from Page Six, which published a story about the potential couple after Deux Moi posted about them on Instagram, Davidson, 27, and Dynevor, 25, are “spending time together” both in New York City and England, where Dynevor is said to be living with her mother in the Manchester area.

The plot thickens because of—what else?—Instagram. In February, Dynevor posted a photograph of a Brooklyn street with the caption “Grateful I got to be here for a hot sec,” with a heart emoji. New York, of course, is where Davidson films Saturday Night Live. According to the Post, Dynevor visited New York to film Younger, in which she plays Claire, an Irish woman who marries to remain in the States.

But on Sunday, Davidson was spotted in Altrincham, Greater Manchester, by an eagle-eyed fan who posted the photograph to Facebook with the caption: “Bizarre Altrincham spot of the day…he’s staying over in Altrincham with friends.” Although Altrincham is a lovely part of the country, it’s nearly a four-hour drive from London, where we assume Davidson would be most likely to spend his time if he were visiting the UK during a pandemic. It’s nothing concrete, but it certainly is intriguing if true.

Davidson was famously engaged to Ariana Grande in 2018 after the two dated for a few weeks. Since then, he’s been linked to Kate Beckinsale, Kaia Gerber, and most recently, Margaret Qualley.

Dynevor’s private life, on the other hand, has been significantly less publicized—but she dated Sean Teale, who was a star of British TV show Skins, back in 2017.