After a solid four months of festivities celebrating Queen Elizabeth II’s 70-year reign, many have long been ready to bury the Platinum Jubilee in the past. Princess Eugenie, on the other hand, appears to want to keep it top of mind for eternity. When attending the National Service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul’s Cathedral this past weekend, the 32-year-old royal quietly debuted a new tattoo in the form of a small black circle. That may sound ordinary enough, but when it comes to the ways that members of the monarchy present themselves, a closer look often reveals more Easter eggs than you’d find in a Taylor Swift album. (That same weekend, for example, little Prince Louis resurrected the sailor suit his father, Prince William, wore to the Jubilee when he was two, and Kate Middleton dug up the earrings that the late Princess Diana wore to the Met Gala in 1996.) So while Eugenie has yet to confirm anything, we have a hunch that Hollywood Life is correct in claiming that the shape represents an homage to her grandmother, the Queen.

Circles, of course, represent eternity, and it sure does feel like the 96-year-old monarch has been on the throne since the beginning of time. But for the royals, there’s more to them than that: The Sovereign’s Orb has been a key piece of royal regalia since the 1660s. A gold sphere set with precious stones and pearls, it represents “Christ’s dominion over the world,” serving as a reminder that the sovereign is god’s representative on Earth. (Or claims to be, anyway!) Gawker posits that the circle could also be a nod to the mandorla, a circular shape surrounding Jesus in medieval paintings. It’s shaped more like an almond, but the official Platinum Jubilee emblem is definitely in the shape of a circle.

Princess Eugenie attends a National Service of Thanksgiving to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul’s Cathedral in London, England on June 3, 2022. Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images

The only other living British royal known to have a tattoo is Lady Amelia Windsor, a model who isn’t even among the top 30 in line for the throne. Eugenie’s cousin Zara Tindall has implied that there’s no strict royal rule against tattoos. So maybe the other just haven’t shown them to the public. If the Queen is hiding one, we’d place our bets that it’s in the shape of a horse.