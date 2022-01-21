Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’s parenting dreams have finally come true. On Friday, the “overjoyed” couple shared a joint statement on Instagram announcing that they have welcomed their first child via surrogate. “We respectfully ask for your privacy during this special time as we focus on our family,” they concluded with a heart emoji. Jonas’s brothers Nick and Joe were quick to add some more to the comments section of Chopra’s post, and on Jonas’s, the singer’s stylist Avo Yermagyan pronounced himself the baby’s uncle.

Chopra, 39, and Jonas, 29, have frequently expressed their desire to have children since marrying in 2018. (They memorably went all out with not one, but two over-the-top weddings in Jodhpur, India.) Chopra first did so a month before they got engaged in the summer of that year. “I am a very live in the today, maximum live in the next two months kind of person,” Chopra told People. “But [in] 10 years, I definitely want to have kids. That is, it’s going to happen in the next 10 years. Well, hopefully earlier than that. I’m very fond of children and I want to be able to do that.” The actor confirmed that she and Jonas “definitely” wanted to have a child in another interview with the magazine just days after their second ceremony.

The news of the newborn arrives just a week or so after a swirling of rumors that Jonas and Chopra were headed for a split. At this point into their three-year relationship, the latter has grown accustomed to such speculation, often prompted by fans’ close inspections of their Instagrams. “It’s a very vulnerable feeling, actually, that if I post a picture, everything that's behind me in that picture is going to be zoomed in on, and people are going to speculate,” Chopra said of last November’s rumors in Vanity Fair’s latest cover story. “It's just a professional hazard... Because of the noise of social media, because of the prevalence that it has in our lives, I think it seems a lot larger than it is. I think that we give it a lot more credence in real life, and I don't think it needs that.”