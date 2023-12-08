A serene waterfront home in Miami was enlivened on Thursday evening by an eclectic crowd from the worlds of art, music, fashion, film, sports and design. The event, hosted by W Magazine and Ralph Lauren, celebrated the energy and creativity of Art Week in high style.

Musicians were out in full force, including Janelle Monáe, who stunned in crisp black and white Ralph Lauren suiting. She was spotted catching up with fellow performers SAINt JHN and Miguel. Also among the musical crowd were Becky G, Leon Bridges, Sebastián Yatra, James Blake, DJ Mia Moretti, and Earl Sweatshirt, who attended with his girlfriend Aida Osman.

Celebrating successful turns at Art Basel and other exhibitions around the city were the artists Alex Israel, Genesis Tramaine, Miles Greenberg, Brooke Wise (in a shimmering polo neck Ralph Lauren gown) and Chloe Wise.

W Best Performances alumna Taylour Paige took a moment to peek at the just released W Art issue, meanwhile fellow actors Shameik Moore, Lily Chee and Claire Holt mingled with friends by the pool, where DJ Ross One was spinning a mix of disco classics and beloved pop hits.

In the living room, which was decked out in coastal-chic candlelight and abundant white florals, Actor Sophia Bush arrived arm in arm with professional soccer player Ashlyn Harris, turning almost as many heads as The Bachelor’s Tyler Cameron. Also representing the sports realm was Olympic skier Lindsay Vonn, who was seen chatting with restaurateur Mario Carbone and stylist Zerina Akers.

Miami-based influencer and podcaster Alix Earle had plenty of company from the digital creative sphere, including the tastemakers Georges Coupet, Xenia Adonts, and Nane Miller, chef Sophia Roe and comedian Delaney Rowe.

Among the models in attendance were Chanel Iman, Valentina Ferrer, Anggie Bryan McDonald, Lais Ribeiro and Kate Bock. The legendary former model, actor and socialite China Chow, donning a unique ensemble composed of a matching towel and sweatshirt, arrived with Serpentine Galleries CEO Bettina Korek and settled quickly into conversation with the many gallerists, curators and creatives catching up on the lawn.

Bartenders poured drinks from The Cocktail Collection presented by Diageo: Frothy Ketel One Espresso Martinis and stiff Tanqueray Negronis emerged perfectly ready-to-drink from chic, colorful bottles, inspiring talk of hostess gifts for holiday parties yet to come. Passed hors d'oeuvres—including diminutive crab cakes and lobster rolls, crisp-edged pigs in a blanket, and heaps of caviar on toast—recalled the classic Americana spirit of Ralph Lauren’s Polo Bar.

It was an only-in-Miami evening, elevated. The city’s colorful, high octane soul pairs well with just the right amount of old-school elegance.

Janelle Monáe (right) and a guest. Photo by Myles Hendrik

Shameik Moore and Taylour Paige Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Alex Israel, a guest, Lindsey Vonn, Mario Carbone and Jordyn Woods Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Becky G Photo by Myles Hendrik

Janelle Monáe Photo by Myles Hendrik

SAINt JHN and Miles Greenberg Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Alex Israel Photo by Myles Henridk

Ashley Dennis and Genesis Tramaine Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Miguel Photo by Myles Hendrik

Alix Earle and Isabela Grutman Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Diplo, Ashlyn Harris, and Sophia Bush Photo by Myles Henridk

SAINt JHN Photo by Myles Hendrik

Valentina Ferrer and Becky G Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Victoria von Faber-Castell Photo by Myles Hendrik

Delaney Rowe Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Miles Greenberg and Bettina Korek Photo by Myles Hendrik

Georges Coupet and Anggie Bryan McDonald Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Brooke Wise Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sophia Roe Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Tyler Cameron Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sebastián Yatra Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Alix Earle Photo by Myles Henridk

China Chow Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

W’s Andrea Whittle and Katie Connor Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lily Chee Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

James Blake Photo by Myles Henridk

Earl Sweatshirt and Aida Osman Photo by Myles Hendrik

Leon Bridges Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sophia Roe Photo by Myles Henridk

Leon Bridges Photo by Myles Henridk