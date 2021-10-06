Rami Malek might have a new gig on his hands, you know other than starring in the upcoming James Bond film and hosting Saturday Night Live later this month. The actor is vying for the role of the Royal’s newest nanny and he actually offered his babysitting services to Middleton the first time they met, though it seems like she wasn’t as into the idea.

On Tuesday night, Malek went on Jimmy Kimmel Live where he told the story of meeting Middleton at the BAFTA Awards not long after she’d given birth to one of her three kids. He explained that the Princess clearly did her “homework” before the event and knew all about all the actors’ film histories. “And I just looked at Princess Kate at one point, and I said, ‘This must be exhausting,’” Malek told Kimmel.

According to Malek, Middleton didn’t understand, so he continued. “[I asked,] ‘You just had a baby, right?’ I think she was taken aback,” he said. Middleton apparently responded in “the most regal elegant way,” letting Malek know he was right in his assumption. So, he offered his services. “I said, ‘If you ever need a day off, some time off, I’m backup for you,’” he said, adding, “‘I can babysit, you guys go out, have a good time.’”

It’s unclear if Middleton accepted the offer. She and Prince William have been busy lately, visiting various communities around the UK, but something tells me there is no lack of childcare support at Kensington Palace.