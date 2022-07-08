Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton Went on a Rare Date at Wimbledon

As ever, this year’s Wimbledon has been packed with celebrities. Attendees like Kate Middleton and David Beckham are mainstays, but there have also been some surprise guests. Among those in the stands on day 12 of the tennis tournament were Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton, making for a rare non-awards show date. The couple has stayed low-key ever since they met on the set of Bohemian Rhapsody, the 2018 film that starred Malek as Freddie Mercury and Boynton as Mary Austin, Mercury’s partner and inspiration for Queen’s “Love of My Life.” (Middleton, however, skipped out on this particular day, so unfortunately Malek wasn’t able to follow up on his offer to babysit her kids.)

Whereas Malek looked rather out of place in a black suit and tie, Boynton was dressed for summer in a white Chanel dress with a black bow and scallop hem. It was in keeping with many of the other looks she’s worn since becoming one of the maison’s brand ambassadors, though her choice of accessory—a mini red Chanel bag featuring the shape of a tennis racket—was by far her most playful yet.

Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton attend day 12 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, England on July 8, 2022. Photo by Neil Mockford/GC via Getty Images

Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton attend day 12 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, England on July 8, 2022. Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty Images

It doesn’t look like Boynton and Malek will costar again any time soon. Malek will next appear in David O. Russell’s star-packed Amsterdam and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, a retelling of the development of the atomic bomb. Boynton, meanwhile, is set to play Marie Antoinette in a Stephen Williams film centered on the late royal’s relationship with the composer Chevalier (who was unofficially known as “the Black Mozart”). In yet another biopic, she’ll also portray the British singer Marianne Faithful in a film directed by Ian Bonhôte.