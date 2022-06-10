Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe Reunite For Their Son’s High School Graduation

Cruel Intentions costars and exes Ryan Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon reunited this week to celebrate the high school graduation of their son, Deacon Phillippe. The proud parents shared photos of their DIY grad ceremony on Instagram, which they threw for their son since the 18-year-old was homeschooled.

Witherspoon, Ryan, and Deacon gathered around the pool and blasted some classic “Pomp and Circumstance” on the speakers to really make the moment feel authentic. Deacon, dressed in an orange cap and gown then went down the line, shaking hands with Ryan’s two friends and Ryan himself, who wore a black cap and gown, playing the part of the principal in the ceremony. Upon receiving his diploma, the 18-year-old screams in delight before tossing his cap into the air. While Witherspoon didn’t participate in the faux ceremony, she did play the role of cap retriever, plucking it out of the water after it fell in the pool.

Witherspoon shared her own post on Instagram, congratulating her son on the milestone. “So proud of the thoughtful, talented, kind & generous young man you have become,” she wrote. “You light up our hearts and make us proud everyday.” For his part, Deacon shared photos on Instagram with the very Gen-Z caption, “Valedriptorian.”

Deacon is Witherspoon and Ryan’s second child together. Their daughter, Ava, is 22 and currently pursuing a career in modeling and acting. The couple split in 2006 after seven years together and Witherspoon went on to wed Hollywood agent Jim Toth, but clearly the exes have remained on good terms.